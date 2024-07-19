Marvel Comics’ “Star Wars” Storytelling Universe to Continue After the Events of “Return of the Jedi” This October

Just about a month ago, Marvel Comics revealed that its current run of Star Wars and Star Wars: Darth Vader comic books would both be ending with issue #50 in September. And today the company revealed what will come after that conclusion– a new beginning that is heavily implied to take place after the events of the movie Return of the Jedi.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has released a teaser poster for the “New Era of Star Wars Comic Book Storytelling” set to debut in October.

The poster features the burned mask and helmet of Darth Vader, which happens at the end of Lucasfilm’s 1983 movie Return of the Jedi . This burned helmet also pops up in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, where it is in the possession of Kylo Ren, who is Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader’s grandson.

. This burned helmet also pops up in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, where it is in the possession of Kylo Ren, who is Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader’s grandson. The 2015 volume of Star Wars comics (the first in the newly initiated canon under Lucasfilm’s current owner The Walt Disney Company) took place between the first Star Wars movie and The Empire Strikes Back , while the 2020 volume filled in the gaps between Empire and Jedi .

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics (via X): “The final battle of the galactic civil war begins! A new era of Star Wars comics kicks off after September’s 'Star Wars' #50 and 'Star Wars: Darth Vader' #50.”