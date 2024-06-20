Marvel’s Current “Star Wars” and “Darth Vader” Comic Books to Both End with Issue #50 In September

As predicted for the past few months on Laughing Place’s own Star Wars podcast “Who’s the Bossk?” today Marvel Comics announced that its current volumes of the long-running Star Wars and Star Wars: Darth Vader comic books will be coming to an end in September with their respective 50th issues.

What’s happening:

and , their conclusions will pave the way for Marvel to tackle a “different era” of the Star Wars timeline, though the company has not yet revealed which specific era that might be. My guesses would be either the prequel era or the period just after . Star Wars #50 will feature a framing story of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker telling his young student Ben Solo about an adventure set during the period of the Galactic Civil War. Darth Vader #50 will see the conclusion of the “Schism Imperial” plotline, as the splinter group finally brings their fight to Emperor Palpatine himself.

(Vol. II) and comics series also concluded earlier this year with issues #40 and #42, respectively. Issue #50 of Star Wars and Darth Vader will feature connecting variant covers by artist Giuseppe Camuncoli (pictured above), and “A” covers by Leinil Francis Yu (below).

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “For nearly five years, Marvel Comics has delivered Star Wars comic book series set in the largely unexplored period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Across titles like Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, fans have experienced the adventures Luke, Leia, Lando, and more iconic heroes embarked on during one of the darkest times for the Rebellion and discovered the trials Darth Vader overcame through during a pivotal turning point in his journey through the dark side. Now, this exciting chapter comes to an end in September with two over-sized epics: STAR WARS #50 and STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50. Then, later this year, Marvel Comics will take readers to a different era of the galaxy, far, far away. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information!”

“Then, acclaimed writer Greg Pak closes out the longest-running Darth Vader comic series ever alongside artist Raffaele Ienco and more in STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50. Pak’s run reaches its stunning conclusion as the Dark Heart of the Sith comes full circle! Darth Vader finally unleashes the unfathomable power he's accumulated through the Schism Imperial against the only person in the galaxy he hates more than he hates himself – Emperor Palpatine! Also featuring the final twists in the saga for key characters like Luke, Leia, Sabé, Ochi, the droid ZED-6-7, Sly Moore, the members of the Schism Imperial and more!”

