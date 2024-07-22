From the Ashes – Check Out All of Marvel Comics’ October X-Men Releases

This October, the mutant landscape will change forever. After the fall of Krakoa, Marvel Comics will enter the new From the Ashes era.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics

Entering the new From the Ashes era, the company will roll back to classic X-Men story telling while honoring the franchise’s modern evolution. The new era will be an exciting experience for new and returning fans alike.

During the fall releases, X-Men readers will see the new era’s most prominent threats make their presence known.

Let’s checkout the new releases:

STORM #1 (10/2)

Written by Murewa Ayodele

Art by Lucas Werneck

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

Ororo Munroe, the most powerful mutant on the world stage, is now the star of her own solo series. Throughout her life, she has taken on various roles such as a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen, and now an Avenger. As she takes on this new role, she aims to be a force for positive change. Her first challenge involves a nuclear facility meltdown in Oklahoma City, which draws her from her Sanctuary in Atlanta and into a moral conflict that will test her determination.

X-MEN #5 (10/2)

Written by Jed Mackay

Art and cover by Ryan Stegman

The X-Men will engage with social-media sociopath Upstarts. Kid Omega and Psylocke will dive into the mind of the mutant in a telepathic team-up.

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2 (10/9)

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art and cover by Carmen Carnero

Kate Pryde's relentless pursuit of a normal, non-mutant life takes a comically wrong turn as she becomes involved in a scuffle instigated by a duo of out of control, headstrong teenagers with exceptional abilities. With the White Queen making her next move, will she stick to her decision to distance herself from her previous life as a teacher, mentor, professor, and sensei?

PHOENIX #4 (10/9)

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Alessandro Miracolo

Cover by Yasmine Putri

The God Butcher has sent his call out across the universe. He is determined to have his retribution. Gorr the God Butcher will kill the Phoenix. Captain Marvel will make her appearance.

SENTINELS #1 (Of 5) (10/9)

Written by Alex Paknadel

Art and cover by Justin Mason

The legacy of the original Sentinel Program will fall into the hands of mutantkind. They are tasked with protecting the fragile peace between mutants and humans. Their first mission will see them attempt to capture Omega Red.

X-FORCE #4 (10/9)

Written by Geoffrey Thorne

Art by Marcus To

Cover by Stephen Segovia

Man-Thing is on the move with the Nexus of All Realities in danger. X-Force will have to close this Fracture Node. Earth won't be the only thing threatened if they can’t. The new X-FORCE series will continue its action-packed story and you won't believe what's coming next.

MYSTIQUE #1 (Of 5) (10/16)

Written by Declan Shalvey

Art and cover by Declan Shalvey

Nick Fury will discover a series of lies and espionage that lead back to Mystique. The shape shifting mutant will travel through the dark underbelly of the Marvel Universe in an action-packed tale of Marvel’s most mysterious mutant.

UNCANNY X-MEN #4 (10/16)

Written by Gail Simone

Art and cover by David Marquez

Rogue is now alone standing up against a power of darkness she is unprepared for. As she fights, a group of new recruits is revealed, but is one of them the Endling that will destroy mutantkind?

WOLVERINE #2 (10/16)

Written by Saladin Ahmed

Art and cover by Martin Coccolo

Wolverine, who just wants to be left alone, will be confronted with an unexpected turn in a war on two fronts. With the debut of the all-new Wendigo, its secret will shape Wolverine’s mission.

DAZZLER #2 (Of 4) (10/23)

Written by Jason Loo

Art by Rafael Loureiro

Cover by Terry and Rachel Dodson

Mutant Popstar Dazzler and her entourage will travel to London on her world tour. A live studio session that goes wrong will see Domino and Strong Guy step up. Find out if the mystery villain will cancel Dazzler’s performances permanently.

X-FACTOR #3 (10/23)

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Bob Quinn

Cover by Greg Land

X-Factor will go to the moon to help stop a computer-controlled lunar base that has gone out of control. Havok and Frenzy will need to stop a foe that can predict the team’s every move. Will their new member, Granny Smite, be the key to their victory?

X-MEN #6 (10/23)

Written by Jed Mackay

Art by Netho Diaz

Cover by Ryan Stegman

The X-Men will attempt to unravel conspiracy theories about them that are spreading the globe. Temper and Magik will be forced to investigate one closer to home. The pair will need to leave the safety of their headquarters to find answers.

NYX #4 (10/30)

Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Enid Balam

Cover by Sara Pichelli

David Alleyne will have the challenge of protecting the future of mutantkind. The young prodigy will have to sift through mutant culture after the fall of Krakoa and choose how far he will go to protect the mutants of New York City from a dangerous conspiracy of their own.

Fans of the X-Men can preorder these new comics at their local comic shop.

