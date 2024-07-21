Jean Grey Gets Unexpected Help in Preview of Marvel Comics’ “Phoenix #2”

In a special first look at Marvel Comics’ Phoenix' #2, Jean Grey unexpectedly runs into Corsair—Scott Summers' Starjammer father—in the depths of space.
What’s Happening:
- In space, no one can escape their in-laws. At least, that's the case for Jean Grey, who unexpectedly runs into her space pirate father-in-law Corsair in Phoenix' #2 by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo.
- As Jean continues her mission to protect the cosmos as Phoenix, the Starjammer approaches her with the inside line on some huge news, and the fate of untold lives hangs in the balance. Phoenix may be the only one who can save them—that is, if she can believe he's telling the truth…
- A special first look at Phoenix' #2 finds Jean returning to her ship, exhausted, after a long day's work. In one page, she ignites as Phoenix, only for Corsair to darken her doorstep. In another, a young girl named Adani buries her father, as his killer Perrikus—the powerful villain who escaped the prison that Jean saved from a black hole—looks on. A final page shows two Skrulls looking up to see Thanos' Black Order lording over them.
- Can Jean trust Corsair's word? Find out in Phoenix' #2, on sale August 21st!