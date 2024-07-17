Checkout Variant Covers and Interior Artwork from Marvel Comics’ Upcoming “PREDATOR VS BLACK PANTHER #1”

In the new comic, the galaxy’s deadliest hunter will target Wakanda. See Predator and Black Panther faceoff in the new limited series coming next month.

What’s Happening:

Marvel PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #1 comic.

comic. The debut issue is written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Chris Allen, Sean Damien Hill and Lee Ferguson. The main cover is created by Ken Lashley

The four issue limited series will see an army of Yautja, including never before seen clans from beyond the stars, invade Wakanda. In an attempt to secure Vibranium for their own upgrades, they’ll face off against the country’s great protector Black Panther.

Percy shared his excitement for the upcoming limited series in an interview with io9, stating “If you’re a comics nerd, I will feed you. If you’re a movie nerd, I will feed you too. And if you’ve never read or seen anything about Predator or Black Panther, you can get fed as well… I want these to be evergreen titles, and the best way to accomplish that is to honor legacy while not overly burdening the reader with continuity homework."

Let’s checkout all the variant covers:

Edwin Galmon

Ken Lashley Variant

Philip Tan

Pete Woods

Skottie Young

Leinil Francis Yu

Chris Allen

Additionally, the comic company shared interior art created by Chris Allen.

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #1 will be available starting August 21st.

Read More Marvel: