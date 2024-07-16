Marvel Multiverse RPG at Gen Con 2024 – Checkout Exclusive Opportunites and Event Schedules for This Year’s Gaming Convention

The Marvel RPG game is hosting a multitude of events at this year's tabletop gaming convention.

What’s Happening:

Marvel

Gen Con, a tabletop gaming convention, is being hosted at the Indiana Convention Center from August 1-4.

The Marvel Multiverse RPG experience will be located on the second floor of the Hoosier concourse. Marvel ensures there will be arrows on the floor to help guide attendees to the experience.

The event will contain several exclusives available for the convention. In celebration of Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Exansions’s release, the first 125 fans who purchase the pack each day will receive an exclusive pin. The room will open on Thursday, August 1st at 8:30AM. There are a total of 500 pins available, so make sure you arrive early each day to grab one of the limited collectibles.

Attendees will also have the first chance to snag CMON’s 2D-minis. The figures of Wolverine and Jean Grey will be available in limited quantities. They are packaged with reference cards for easy use at the table.

The Marvel experience will also host sessions of Deadpool Role-Plays the Marvel Universe during the entire convention. Some special sessions will be run by Game Designer Matt Forbeck. Players can choose to participate in two-hour (part 1 and 2) or four-hour (full adventure) events. Participants will receive a free copy of the adventure to take home.

The schedule for these events include: Deadpool Role-Plays the Marvel Universe (Full Adventure) Thursday, 8/1 – 10AM, 2PM, 6PM, 10PM Friday, 8/2 – 10AM, 2PM, 6PM, 10PM Saturday, 8/3 – 10AM, 2PM, 6PM, 10PM Sunday, 8/4 – 10AM Deadpool Role-Plays the Marvel Universe (Part 1 and 2) Thursday, 8/1 – 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, 6PM, 8PM, 10PM Friday, 8/2 – 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, 6PM, 8PM, 10PM Saturday, 8/3 – 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, 6PM, 8PM, 10PM Sunday, 8/4 – 10AM, 12PM Matt Forbeck Presents: Deadpool Role-Plays the Marvel Universe Thursday, 8/1 – 10AM Friday, 8/2 – 10AM Saturday, 8/3 – 12PM Sunday, 8/4 – 10AM Matt Forbeck – Book Signing Thursday, 8/1 – 3PM Friday, 8/2 – 3PM Saturday, 8/3 – 10AM Sunday, 8/4 – 12PM

For a full breakdown of event details, game demos and event registrations, visit Gen Con’s website here

This year, Marvel is sponsoring the 38th Annual Gen Con Costume Contest on Saturday, August 3rd at 4PM.

Taking place at the Main Stage in the 500 Ballroom, participants will show their best costumes and cosplays in hopes of winning the grand prize. The winner will also receive a unique Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game prize.

Read More: