Disney and Ravensburger Celebrate Launch of Disney Lorcana During Special Event at Gen Con 2023

Creating, promoting, and releasing a brand new trading card game is a massive undertaking. In fact, the process not only takes years but also involves the talents of several individuals at every level. So, as part of Disney Lorcana’s premiere weekend at Gen Con 2023, the teams at Ravensburger and Disney took some time to celebrate their accomplishment. Hosted at BODHI — located at the end of a very-hopping Mass Ave. — invited guests had a chance to join the party and mark the official launch of Disney Lorcana.

As you might expect, the entire venue was decked out in Lorcana art for the event. This included displays featuring the game itself, tables topped with card art, and other fun details. Themed desserts were also on the menu (alongside appetizers that made their way around the room), including chocolate ink pots filled with colorful cremes. Naturally, cocktails and mocktails inspired by the game were available as well.

For most parties, you’d probably expect to get a gift bag as you exit — but that wasn’t the case here. Instead, we were given various Disney Lorcana items as we arrived. Furthermore, rather than wait until we were back in our hotel rooms to open these gifts, we were encouraged to open up our decks and trade with fellow attendees. As a reward for trading with others, those who completed their checklist of six cards to collect received a bonus prize: a print of Malenficent done by artist Nicholas Kole (who I had the pleasure of interviewing earlier in the day and hanging out with during this event).

In addition to the goodie bags featuring official Lorcana products, attendees had a chance to create their own cards. First, fans could customize their card by selecting a deck color and background. Then, photos of our heroic poses were snapped, leading to a finished product like so:

During the event, I also had a chance to quickly catch up with Disney Lorcana co-designer Ryan Miller, who previously walked me through the game via video chat so that I could properly review it. Meeting Miller in person, he was just as enthusiastic and joyful as he was online. Asked about the response so far, he was clearly thrilled with how quickly fans had embraced the game. He also gave props to Gen Con, noting that the event staff really stepped up to help solve some logistical issues that popped up on Thursday due to Lorcana’s apparently unprecedented popularity.

The love and excitement that all involved with Disney Lorcana have for the project cannot be overstated. That was once again on display during this fun and celebratory evening. But, perhaps the best indication that this wasn’t your average party was the fact that the back patio was filled with guests opening their decks and actually playing the game. Luckily, everyone who wasn’t in attendance at BODHI that night or at Gen Con this weekend will have the chance to do the same soon as Disney Lorcana comes to local game stores (and Disney Parks) on August 18th and will be available in wider release on September 1st.