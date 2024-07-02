Disney’s Lorcana at Gen Con 2024 – Exclusive Merchandise, Events, and Special Promotions

Disney has shared everything you need to know about how to celebrate the popular trading card game at this year’s Indianapolis hosted gaming convention.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Lorcana has shared more information about their official schedule for this year's Gen Con.
- The trading card game will host daily events, exclusive merchandise, and special promotions.
- Gen Con Gaming Convention will be hosted in Indianapolis, IN from August 1-4.
- Players, known as Illumineers, will not want to miss out on any of the amazing opportunities to celebrate the game.
- Daily Line-Up and Merchandise:
- Line starts each day at 8:30AM at the Hoosier Hallway stanchions.
- A limited number of The First Chapter gift sets and troves will be available daily with a limit of one purchase per person.
- The full line of Ursula’s Return will also be available for purchase.
- Events and Locations:
- Room 130 will host Illumineer’s Quest Deep Trouble
- All other events will be held in Hall A
- Exclusive Promos and Pins:
- Daily Promo Card: Flotsam & Jetsam – Entangling Eels
- Anniversary Pin: Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor 1st Anniversary Pin
- Event Registration Bonus: Scrooge McDuck – Uncle Moneybags promo card.
- You can see a full schedule of events for Disney Lorcana at Gen Con 2024 here.
