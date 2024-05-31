At long last, the next installment in the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG) has made its full and official debut at Disney Store! Earlier this month, the online retailer had a special early limited release of the fourth expansion —Ursula’s Return— with a select group of products available. Now, the full collection has arrived with Starter Packs, Playmats, a gift set and more!

If you’re browsing this post, it’s likely because you’re already a fan of Ravensburger’s TCG Disney Lorcana . Following a successful launch in 2023, the fourth expansion, Ursula’s Return , is creating new opportunities for gamers of all ages and is now available at Disney Store.

. Following a successful launch in 2023, the fourth expansion, , is creating new opportunities for gamers of all ages and is now available at Disney Store. Whether you’re just starting out or have been on board from the beginning, Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return will be a welcome addition to your Disney gaming collection.

will be a welcome addition to your Disney gaming collection. The full lineup includes:

Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return is available starting May 31st

Starter Decks

To play Disney Lorcana, each player will need a deck of 60 cards. Ready-to-play starter decks contain a preconstructed deck with a specific card list.

Ursula's Return Starter Deck – Encanto – $16.99

Ursula's Return Starter Deck Anna and Hercules – $16.99

Starter decks include:

One starter deck of 60 cards, including two foil cards of the characters on the package front

11 game tokens

One rulebook

One booster pack containing 12 randomized cards

Booster Pack Tray

Unlike starter decks, booster packs contain 12 random cards from Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return. Use booster packs to build and customize your deck with abilities and characters beyond those found in starter decks.

Ursula's Return Booster Tray – $143.99

24 booster packs

Each booster pack includes 12 randomized cards: 6 common cards 3 uncommon cards 2 rare, super rare or legendary cards 1 foil card (random rarity level)



Illumineer’s Trove

The ultimate treasure for both collectors and players, the Illumineer’s Trove includes a full-art storage box with six ink-themed card dividers to keep your Disney Lorcana TCG cards safe and organized.

Ursula's Return Illumineers Trove – $49.99

8 randomized booster packs

6 high-quality dice featuring a magical ink appearance with gold printed numbers

Distinctive spin-dial Lore counter.

Illumineer’s Quest: Deep Trouble

Beware the sea witch! Illumineer's Quest – Deep Trouble, the thrilling new Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game experience, pits you against Ursula and her entangled glimmers. Take on Ursula's forces solo or with a friend, as you try your hand at four difficulty levels. You can also add up to two more friends with any standard Disney Lorcana decks. Dive in, Illumineer, and be on guard, for Ursula is as cunning as ever and plays by her own rules—and with her own all-new special deck.

Illumineer’s Quest: Deep Trouble – $59.99

One oversized Ursula card

Ursula scenario deck featuring 50 cards

Two prebuilt decks, with 60 cards each

Two oversized, double-sided battleground cards

Deep Trouble playmat

Ursula draw token

Three Lore tracker tokens

29 Damage counters

Secret Victory card

Deep Trouble rules sheet*

Playmats

Each playmat features striking artwork of Disney characters. A fabric top prevents damage during gameplay and can also be used as a desk mat or mouse pad, while the anti-slip bottom keeps the mat in place during use.

Rapunzel Playmat Disney Lorcana – $19.99

Tinker Bell Playmat Disney Lorcana – $19.99

Portfolios

Players can safeguard their collection with portable card portfolios, which hold 64 standard cards as well as eight oversized cards.

Stitch Lore Card Portfolio – $19.99

Evil Queen Lore Card Portfolio – $19.99

About Disney Lorcana:

Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.

In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

More Disney Lorcana:

