“Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies” Coming in August with More Wreck-It Ralph

Today, Ravensburger hosted its second-ever Lorecast — and made several announcements about what’s ahead for Disney Lorcana TCG.

What’s Happening:

Disney Lorcana has revealed that the next chapter of the TCG will be titled Shimmering Skies.

has revealed that the next chapter of the TCG will be titled This expansion will arrive at local game stores as well as Disney Parks on August 9th followed by mass market retailers on August 23rd. (Be sure to use Ravensburger’s store locator

About Shimmering Skies:

“The realm of Lorcana holds a great festival to celebrate its recent victory over Ursula, which concluded the previous set, Ursula’s Return , filling the realm with fun and revelry. During the celebration, a new mystery begins to unfold as parts of the Great Illuminary fall off, crashing down around the crowd.”

, filling the realm with fun and revelry. During the celebration, a new mystery begins to unfold as parts of the Great Illuminary fall off, crashing down around the crowd.” Shimmering Skies will see the return of Wreck-It Ralph to Lorcana .

will see the return of to . While Ralph himself was featured on the Pick a Fight action card in Rise of the Bloodborn , this new chapter will see more Ralph as well as: Vanellope Von Schweetz King Candy Fix-It Felix Jr

, this new chapter will see more Ralph as well as:

Starter decks this time around will come in two flavors: Amethyst/Ruby (featuring Elsa and Wreck-It Ralph) Emerald/Steel (featuring Scar and Kronk)

Additionally, an Illumineer’s Trove that includes 8 booster packs, a lore counter, card dividers, and damage counter dice will be available.

Also as part of the Shimmering Skies release, new accessories will be available.

These include: Deck sleeves and boxes (Tiana – Celebrating Princess and Aladdin – Heroic Outlaw) Portfolios (including art featuring six glimmers by artist Nicholas Kole across the front and back) Playmats ( Belle – Accomplished Mystic and a Madrigal-filled “Look at this Family” from Encanto ).



Disney Lorcana TCG and Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil Promotion

In addition to all of that news, Ravensburger also revealed a special upcoming offering.

An exclusive, alternate-art version of a card from the Disney Lorcana TCG Shimmering Skies card will be available this summer in new, stickered and limited copies of Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game.

card will be available this summer in new, stickered and limited copies of board game. This exclusive foil alternate art version of Prince John – Gold Lover is illustrated in the art style of Disney Villainous.

Card reveals:

Current Disney Lorcana Release Schedule: