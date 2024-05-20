Marvel Comics Announces Titles for “Venom War” Event

Marvel Comics has revealed new details about the upcoming event, Venom War.

What’s Happening:

The Marvel Universe every few years dives into a deep saga led by Venom and the symbiotes. This August, the saga continues.

Venom War is an all-new comic event from Al Ewing and Iban Coello.

The foundation for this new event has been laid within Ewing’s run of Venom and will spread across numerous titles and characters this summer.

VENOM WAR #1 (OF 5) – Written by AL EWING, Art and Cover by IBAN COELLO – The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! It’s a Battle for the ‘Biote like you’ve never seen! – On Sale August 7th

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1 (OF 3) – Written by ERICA SCHULTZ, Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO – Black Widow and her newly trained symbiote are jumping into the Venom War and picking a side! Fresh off their new understanding from the Black Widow: Venomousone-shot, Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program…but she isn’t the only one! Natasha’s old teammate from her Secret Avengers days, now known as Agent Anti-Venom, is also on the case! – On Sale August 21st

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #1 (OF 3) – Written by CAVAN SCOTT, Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP – As the two Venoms face off, a darker strain of symbiote has slithered across New York City…one that can reanimate the dead and turn the living into an engine of mindless hunger with just one bite! That’s right – zombie symbiotes making symbiote zombies! And you thought they liked eating brains before! – One Sale August 28th

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1 (OF 3) – Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK, Art by PERE PÉREZ – As Dylan and Meridius rally their troops, Carnage has plans of his own. Could they involve the new deadly-to-symbiotes weapon he discovered in CARNAGE #8? And whose side will he ultimately be on? It’s a new chapter of Carnage just as blood soaked as you would hope! – On Sale August 21st

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4) – Written by COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING, Art and Cover by GREG LAND – Eddie Brock wants the symbiote, Dylan Brock wants the symbiote…but they’re forgetting about the first host to ever wear the black…PETER PARKER! That’s right – Spider-Man is back in black again, and this time, he’s liking how it fits him! Maybe the winner of the Venom War could be the OG! – On Sale August 14th

VENOM #36 – Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK, Art and Cover by CAFU – As Eddie and Dylan Brock’s father/son war breaks out, another Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they’re supposed to. And he’s an OLDER Dylan Brock. That’s right – OLD MAN VENOM is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War – starting with a jaunt that takes him right into Spider-Man’s history! – On Sale August 14th

What They’re Saying:

Al Ewing: "This is what we've been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey—the fateful confrontation between father and son! Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I'm tellin' ya, goo believer—this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who's it gonna be?"

