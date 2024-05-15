Marvel’s Dazzler Shines Bright as New Details are Revealed for Solo Title Comic

"Ever since I can remember, I've been crazy about two things: music and drawing comics. To think that I would be able to combine both passions in my Marvel debut is beyond my wildest dreams. Not only that, but with such an amazing X-Men character as Dazzler—I absolutely had to jump at the chance!…When I read Jason’s script, I kept thinking to myself ‘Oh, I'm gonna have so much fun with this!’ Now, Dazzler has a special place in my heart, and I can almost hear her singing inside my head with every page that I draw. I'm honored to be a part of this project, bringing her into the spotlight for all readers and lifting her to her rightful place as a super star!”