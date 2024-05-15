Marvel’s Dazzler Shines Bright as New Details are Revealed for Solo Title Comic

Brand new information has been shared about the Dazzler solo title coming from Marvel Comics later this year, exciting fans of this celebrity mutant.
What’s Happening:
- After a brief announcement on Monday, Marvel Comics has revealed more details surrounding the new Dazzler solo title comic series.
- Returning to center stage in her own comic series for the first time since 1986, Dazzler, an out and proud mutant named Allison Baire, is ready to inspire a new generation of fans.
- X-Men’s iconic mutant pop star is back to spread love and acceptance through her sold out shows.
- The comic will celebrate Dazzler’s entire music career as she embarks on a comeback world tour. On stage, Dazzler will entertain the masses, but backstage, her crew of fellow mutants, Domino, Strong Guy, Multiple Man, Shark-Girl, and Wind Dancer, are responsible for making the show go on.
- Dazzler will continue to fight anti-mutant rhetoric with music and light.
- Each issue of Dazzler will have new lyrics from Ali’s notebook.
- The new Dazzler series will be spearheaded by rising Marvel star Jason Loo with art by Marvel newcomer Rafael Loureiro.
- The first issue of Dazzler is set to release on September 18th.
What They Are Saying:
- Rafael Loureiro, Artist: "Ever since I can remember, I've been crazy about two things: music and drawing comics. To think that I would be able to combine both passions in my Marvel debut is beyond my wildest dreams. Not only that, but with such an amazing X-Men character as Dazzler—I absolutely had to jump at the chance!…When I read Jason’s script, I kept thinking to myself ‘Oh, I'm gonna have so much fun with this!’ Now, Dazzler has a special place in my heart, and I can almost hear her singing inside my head with every page that I draw. I'm honored to be a part of this project, bringing her into the spotlight for all readers and lifting her to her rightful place as a super star!”
- Jason Loo, Writer: “Rafael and I are giving everyone backstage access to the greatest show of the decade: the Dazzler World Tour! Sounds exciting? Not for Dazzler when she’s facing tons of pressure from all sorts of people trying to cancel her shows. But she’s not going down without a fight.” Loo continued “Get ready to sing along to some new, original songs off of her new album! Some of them may be about her exes.”
