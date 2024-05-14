A Storm is Rolling In: X-Men Favorite is Joining the Avengers in Upcoming Comic

X-Men character, Storm, will join the Avengers in an upcoming Marvel Comic!
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, Marvel announced that one of the X-Men would be joining the Avengers in Avengers #17, leaving fans speculating who would be part of the team when the comic releases this August.
- Fans didn’t have to wait too long to find out, as, today, Marvel announced that Storm would be joining the Avengers once again.
- Storm has fought alongside the Avengers in both comics and other forms of media, but Marvel is promising to provide readers with something they’ve never seen before.
- After the events of Blood Hunt, Fall of the House of X, the Avengers realize how vital having a mutant on their roster truly is. Storm’s perspective and power will be essential for their lineup, as the Avengers take on a deadly new threat to Earth.
- In addition to joining The Avengers #17, Storm will have her own solo title comic coming out later this year.
- Jed MacKay will be continuing his run as a writer with Valerio Schiti stepping in as series artist.
- The Avengers #17 will be released August 7th, 2024 as a part of the From the Ashes series.
What They’re Saying:
- Jed MacKay, Writer: "When we were putting together thoughts for X-Men, one problem kept coming up—Storm needed to have a presence in a book befitting her status, but it would be weird for her to be on an X-Men team if she wasn't the leader. The solution was simple—she needed to be on the global stage, among equals, and what better place for that than the Avengers? We're excited to bring Storm back to the Avengers and show what adventures she'll get up to as part of Earth's Mightiest Heroes!"
- Valerio Schiti, Series Artist: “"As a reader, I am a great fan of Jed's run, and I really love the way he writes the team: not just as fellow soldiers, but as a group of friends with a shared past. At the same time he doesn't hold back on action and fight scenes! The balance between these two moods is exactly what excites me the most when I have to start a new gig!…I have a soft spot for the mutants, so you can imagine my happiness when I knew that Storm was joining the team,…It's always fun to draw her powers, her body language, and her outfits. There's just one challenge: you always have to remember that she's not just a mutant, she's a goddess!"
Read More:
- Two X-Men Solo Titles Coming Later this Year
- Marvel Shares First Look at "Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga – Captain America: The First Avenger – The Art of the Movie"
- Marvel Comics to Celebrate Pride Month with Variant Covers Featuring LGBTQIA+ Characters
- Marvel and Lucasfilm Team Up with Golden Apple Comics and Pink's Hot Dogs for Free Comic Book Day Event