Marvel and Lucasfilm Team Up with Golden Apple Comics and Pink’s Hot Dogs for Free Comic Book Day Event

by |
Tags: ,

In celebration of national Free Comic Book Day on May the 4th, and the recent Steelbook releases of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, Disney has partnered with Golden Apple Comics and Pink’s Hot Dogs for a special fan event.

  • Golden Apple Comics will be giving away series-branded posters all day to lucky fans for each series while supplies last.
  • Those lucky fans can then head across the street to the iconic Pink’s Hot Dogs and get a free themed hot dog of their choice.
  • Themed hot dogs include:
    • Obi-Wan Kenobi’s “The ReuBEN Kenobi Dog”  
    • Moon Knight’s “Khonshu’s Fist”
    • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s “All American”
    • Andor’s “The Rebel Dog”
  • The hot dogs will also be available for purchase.
  • Additionally, lucky fans can participate in Golden Apple Comics’ Free Treasure Hunt including a stop at Pink’s Hot Dogs to secure the 2024 Free Comic Book Day issue of Marvel's “Star Wars #1,” while supplies last.
  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor arrived on 4K UHD and Blu-ray collectible Steelbook on April 30th.
  • Check out Alex’s reviews of all four of these new steelbooks at the links below:
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack