Marvel and Lucasfilm Team Up with Golden Apple Comics and Pink’s Hot Dogs for Free Comic Book Day Event

In celebration of national Free Comic Book Day on May the 4th, and the recent Steelbook releases of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, Disney has partnered with Golden Apple Comics and Pink’s Hot Dogs for a special fan event.
- Golden Apple Comics will be giving away series-branded posters all day to lucky fans for each series while supplies last.
- Those lucky fans can then head across the street to the iconic Pink’s Hot Dogs and get a free themed hot dog of their choice.
- Themed hot dogs include:
- Obi-Wan Kenobi’s “The ReuBEN Kenobi Dog”
- Moon Knight’s “Khonshu’s Fist”
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s “All American”
- Andor’s “The Rebel Dog”
- The hot dogs will also be available for purchase.
- Additionally, lucky fans can participate in Golden Apple Comics’ Free Treasure Hunt including a stop at Pink’s Hot Dogs to secure the 2024 Free Comic Book Day issue of Marvel's “Star Wars #1,” while supplies last.
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor arrived on 4K UHD and Blu-ray collectible Steelbook on April 30th.
