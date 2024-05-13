Two X-Men Solo Titles Coming Later this Year

Marvel Comics Announced two new X-Men solo titles, and an X-Men and Avengers crossover.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics went to X this morning to announce that Dazzler and Storm would both have solo title comics releasing later this year as a part of their From the Ashes era.
- Dazzler, also known as Alison Blaire, manifested her powers while performing during a junior high dance. She is able to turn music into light.
- Storm, also known as Ororo Munroe, is a descendant of African priestesses. After losing her parents and living on the streets, Ororo eventually learns that she can control the weather after a treacherous trip through the Sahara Desert.
- Marvel also announced that an X-Man would be joining the Avengers in The Avengers #17
- Stayed tuned as Marvel promised more information for comic fans later this week.
