Two X-Men Solo Titles Coming Later this Year

Marvel Comics Announced two new X-Men solo titles, and an X-Men and Avengers crossover.

What’s Happening:

Dazzler, also known as Alison Blaire, manifested her powers while performing during a junior high dance. She is able to turn music into light.

Storm, also known as Ororo Munroe, is a descendant of African priestesses. After losing her parents and living on the streets, Ororo eventually learns that she can control the weather after a treacherous trip through the Sahara Desert.

Marvel also announced that an X-Man would be joining the Avengers in The Avengers #17

Stayed tuned as Marvel promised more information for comic fans later this week.

