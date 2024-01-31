Amazing Spider-Man Funko Pop! Comic Cover Swings into Entertainment Earth

Do we need a special reason to celebrate Spider-Man? Nope! Every iteration of the wall crawling, web slinging hero is a reason to get excited, but today, Funko is shining the spotlight on Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man and the first entry in his 2014 run.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
- Spider-Man is one of the most popular heroes in the world so naturally he’s been featured numerous times as a Funko Pop! figure.
- Now Funko is bringing this version of the character to their Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case line and commemorating the first cover issue of the 2014 run.
- As with most Pop! collectibles this features a standard size (3 3/4-inches tall) Peter Parker figure who’s suspended in with his air mask in one hand and trusty web in the other. The raised figure is attached to a grey post that connects to a solid base and is placed in front or a full-size image of the comic book cover.
- Unlike standard Pop!s the entire cover and figure are secured in a hard case (11-inches x 7-inches x 3 1/2-inches) intended to be displayed as-is. The figure and cover are not removable.
The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Funko Pop! Comic Cover Figure #48 with Case – $24.99
- The Amazing Spider-Man Pop! Comic Cover is available now at Entertainment Earth and sells for $24.99.
