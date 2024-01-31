Amazing Spider-Man Funko Pop! Comic Cover Swings into Entertainment Earth

Do we need a special reason to celebrate Spider-Man? Nope! Every iteration of the wall crawling, web slinging hero is a reason to get excited, but today, Funko is shining the spotlight on Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man and the first entry in his 2014 run.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Spider-Man is one of the most popular heroes in the world so naturally he’s been featured numerous times as a Funko Pop! figure.

Now Funko is bringing this version of the character to their Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case line and commemorating the first cover issue of the 2014 run.

As with most Pop! collectibles this features a standard size (3 3/4-inches tall) Peter Parker figure who’s suspended in with his air mask in one hand and trusty web in the other. The raised figure is attached to a grey post that connects to a solid base and is placed in front or a full-size image of the comic book cover.

Unlike standard Pop!s the entire cover and figure are secured in a hard case (11-inches x 7-inches x 3 1/2-inches) intended to be displayed as-is. The figure and cover are not removable.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Funko Pop! Comic Cover Figure #48 with Case – $24.99

The Amazing Spider-Man Pop! Comic Cover is available now at Entertainment Earth

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

More Marvel Comic Cover Pop! Figures:

Love Spider-Man and want to expand your collection? Entertainment Earth has a wide range of these impressive collectibles in-stock and available for pre-order including:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!