The X-Men Don Classic Costumes in New “X-Men ’97” Clip

With just two episodes of Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 remaining, a new clip from this week’s episode has been shared, featuring some classic X-Men costumes.

In this new clip, we hear Professor Charles Xavier conversing with President Kelly as he tries to convince him to put his trust in the X-Men.

Meanwhile, the team suits up, but not in their usual costumes. Instead, we see Storm, Cyclops, Jean Grey and Wolverine don their classic costumes seen in comics and in X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men , the pilot for X-Men: The Animated Series .

, the pilot for . We also see Beast tending to Trish Tilby, hinting at hope that the humans overtaken by Prime Sentinels may recover.

Jubilee also burns up Roberto’s card in her hand, with a look of determination on her face as she hopes to save him.

Finally, we see the team heading out for battle, joined by Forge and Cable.

Check out the new clip below:

