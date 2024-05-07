The X-Men Don Classic Costumes in New “X-Men ’97” Clip

With just two episodes of Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 remaining, a new clip from this week’s episode has been shared, featuring some classic X-Men costumes.

  • In this new clip, we hear Professor Charles Xavier conversing with President Kelly as he tries to convince him to put his trust in the X-Men.
  • Meanwhile, the team suits up, but not in their usual costumes. Instead, we see Storm, Cyclops, Jean Grey and Wolverine don their classic costumes seen in comics and in X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men, the pilot for X-Men: The Animated Series.
  • We also see Beast tending to Trish Tilby, hinting at hope that the humans overtaken by Prime Sentinels may recover.
  • Jubilee also burns up Roberto’s card in her hand, with a look of determination on her face as she hopes to save him.
  • Finally, we see the team heading out for battle, joined by Forge and Cable.
More on X-Men ‘97:

  • X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
  • X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to follow our X-Men ‘97 tag for our weekly recaps of the series
