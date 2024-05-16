Marvel Comics’ Don Perlin Passes at 94

Marvel’s Don Perlin has passed away at the age of 94. The famed Marvel Comics writer and artist has an illustrious resume, most known for co-creating Moon Knight.
His artwork has also become synonymous with that of Werewolf by Night, Ghost Rider, and Defenders. As a cornerstone of Marvel Comics and their characters, he will be missed.
