Rob Liefeld’s Deadpool Finale: Wade Wilson to Make Wild Alliances in “DEADPOOL TEAM-UP”

As Marvel ramps up for Deadpool’s return to theatres, current Deadpool comic writer Rob Liefeld announces his final saga with the Merc with the Mouth.

What’s Happening:

Announced early today on ComicBook.com, Marvel reports

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP will be a five issue series launching this August.

will be a five issue series launching this August. Liefeld, who has been praised at capturing Deadpool’s classic and lovable insanity, isn’t holding back on his last sprint with the anti-hero. Promising high-action adventure, fans will see Wade Wilson team up with the unexpected.

The epic tale will weave Wade together with the likes of Major X, Crystar, Ghost-Spider, Wolverine, and the Incredible Hulk. Together they will attempt to pull off the ultimate team-up mission.

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1 will release on August 28th and will have a special foil variant cover, also drawn by Liefeld.

Writer and artist Rob Liefeld shared his thoughts on the experience with ComicBook.com stating "Everyone has that one comic with that obscure character that they always wanted more of. l, myself, have several of these and I pulled them from relative obscurity from the deepest corners of the Marvel Universe and placed them next to Deadpool, right at the center of an all new, cataclysmic adventure!…This is some wonderfully weird stuff and I’m so excited to share it with the world," he continued. "I promise you some familiar Marvel faces and take them to brand new places. DEADPOOL TEAM-UP is the most fun I’ve had in years! I’d like to thank C.B. Cebulski and Mark Basso for making this a great experience!"

