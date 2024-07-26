Marvel Comics Announces New Titles And Exciting News at SDCC 2024 “Next Big Thing” Panel

At today’s Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics unveiled a ton of news about new and existing titles.

  • Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski was on hand, alongside a multitude of Marvel creators, to share what’s coming next to the world of Marvel Comics.

  • West Coast Avengers #1 – Written by Gerry Duggan, Art by Danny Kim – Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers…all of which are villains seeking redemption. With Ultron, seemingly, working for good, can those around him trust his new turn towards the light? – Available 11/27

  • Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 – Written by Deniz Camp, Art by TBA – The Maker has been locked away for over a year, leaving the Ultimate Universe in the hands of his villainous council. Heroes have risen in hopes to fix the broken world. Yet, the Maker’s Council has a plan in place to wipe them all out in this new one-shot. – Available 12/11

  • Beastly Buddies Infinity Comic – Written by Steve Foxe, Art by Armand Bodnar – This lighter look at Man-Thing and Werewolf by Night follows the pair looking for their place to fit in the world. It’s hard being a monster! – Available 10/18

  • Dogpool Infinity Comic – Written by Mackenzie Cadenhead, Art by Enid Balam – Old MacDeadpool’s Farm is open for business! Head on in to look at Dogpool, Catpool, and Mousepool. Their bites are worse than their barks, though! – Available Now

  • Amazing Spider-Man #61/#62 – Written by Joe Kelly, Art by Ed McGuinness – The 8 deaths of Spider-Man begin! With Doctor Doom as Sorcerer Supreme, but he’s delegating his most important tasks to Spider-Man. With a new suit set to give him eight extra lives, will they be enough? – On Sale 11/13 & 11/27
  • This news is alongside the teaser for One World Under Doom, a new status quo following Marvel’s Blood Hunt, and the trailer for Venom War.
