“Deadpool & Wolverine” Debuts With Biggest R-Rated Opening Weekend Of All-Time

It’s official: Deadpool & Wolverine has annihilated the box office.

Variety reports that Deadpool & Wolverine has taken in a massive opening weekend sum at the box office.

has taken in a massive opening weekend sum at the box office. In its opening weekend, the film took in $205 million.

This marks the eight-best debut of all time, and the best R-rated opening weekend ever.

It also replaced Disney with Disney as the highest opening weekend of the year, besting Inside Out 2 .

. Internationally, the film took in $233.3 million, marking a global total of $438 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine's sum is a huge win for cinemas and the Marvel

