“Deadpool & Wolverine” Debuts With Biggest R-Rated Opening Weekend Of All-Time

It’s official: Deadpool & Wolverine has annihilated the box office.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Deadpool & Wolverine has taken in a massive opening weekend sum at the box office.
- In its opening weekend, the film took in $205 million.
- This marks the eight-best debut of all time, and the best R-rated opening weekend ever.
- It also replaced Disney with Disney as the highest opening weekend of the year, besting Inside Out 2.
- Internationally, the film took in $233.3 million, marking a global total of $438 million.
- Deadpool & Wolverine’s sum is a huge win for cinemas and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has felt major pressure to post a win after The Marvels’ disappointing box office haul.
