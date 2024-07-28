“Deadpool & Wolverine” Debuts With Biggest R-Rated Opening Weekend Of All-Time

It’s official: Deadpool & Wolverine has annihilated the box office.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that Deadpool & Wolverine has taken in a massive opening weekend sum at the box office.
  • In its opening weekend, the film took in $205 million.
  • This marks the eight-best debut of all time, and the best R-rated opening weekend ever.
  • It also replaced Disney with Disney as the highest opening weekend of the year, besting Inside Out 2.
  • Internationally, the film took in $233.3 million, marking a global total of $438 million.
  • Deadpool & Wolverine’s sum is a huge win for cinemas and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has felt major pressure to post a win after The Marvels’ disappointing box office haul.

