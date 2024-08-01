Go Behind-The-Scenes For The Creation of the Unique Score of “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Get a closer look at the creation of the unique score by composer Rob Simonsen for Deadpool & Wolverine in a new video shared by Marvel.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios has shared a new video taking a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the score for their box office smash – Deadpool & Wolverine .

. In the video, we learn about how composer Rob Simonsen brought a unique perspective to the musical accompaniment to the film, with the opportunity to be emotional and heavy, while also being humorous and fun.

Director Shawn Levy is prominently featured in the video, sharing how important the score is to a film like Deadpool & Wolverine, saying that when he heard Simonsen’s score, he said “We Found Deadpool’s Anthem.”

