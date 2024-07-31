Box Office Experts Expect “Deadpool & Wolverine” To Become Highest Domestic Grossing R-Rated Movie of All Time by Sunday

The third entry in the Deadpool series is expected to set series and box office records this weekend.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Deadpool & Wolverine is predicted to end its second weekend with $380 million at the domestic box office.

is predicted to end its second weekend with $380 million at the domestic box office. The film, which ended its opening weekend with $205 million domestically, secured its spot as the best opening weekend for an R-rated movie ever. The film grossed an additional $233.3 million internationally, bringing its opening weekend sum to $438 million world-wide.

If the film reaches the expected $380 million this weekend, the film will not only become the highest domestic B.O. grossing Deadpool film, but the highest domestic B.O. grossing R-rated film ever.

Deadpool finished its domestic run with $363M and Deadpool 2 finished with $235M.

finished its domestic run with $363M and finished with $235M. Currently, Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ holds the record for highest grossing R-rated movie at the domestic box office with $370.7M.

holds the record for highest grossing R-rated movie at the domestic box office with $370.7M. With today’s expected gross, Deadpool & Wolverine should be at about $279.1M domestically, outperforming the domestic totals of all previous X-Men movies in less than a week.

should be at about $279.1M domestically, outperforming the domestic totals of all previous X-Men movies in less than a week. Deadpool & Wolverine is playing now in theatres everywhere.

Read More: