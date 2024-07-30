“Deadpool & Wolverine” Actor “Forever” Grateful to Ryan Reynolds for Role in Film

SPOILERS AHEAD. Channing Tatum was among the many surprise cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor was finally given the opportunity to play a role he was originally supposed to play prior to Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap reported on a sweet X interaction between Deadpool & Wolverine actors Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum.
- Channing Tatum was originally cast to play Gambit back in the 2010s. The film, which was scheduled to release on March 13th, 2020 was canceled in May of 2019 after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.
- In a post on X on Monday, Tatum posted a heartfelt thank you to the Deadpool actor, writer, and producer. Sharing two photos 10 years apart, the actor is seen wearing a Gambit shirt posing with Reynolds.
- In the caption, Tatum shared “I sat in the audience when Ryan Reynolds showed his first peek of Deadpool 1 to the world and I think I ran back stage right after and found him and I think I just hugged him and was like holy s— you did it man… It’s perfect. I didn’t know him really at all back then. But since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than.”
- Adding to the post, Tatum shared how important Gambit is to him and how grateful he is for Reynolds’ support. “I will owe him probably forever,” Tatum professed.
- The actor also thanked Shawn Levy for allowing him to be a part of the “masterpiece” of a film.
- On Tuesday, Reynolds responded to the X post, stating “Imagine having a front row seat to this guy. He’s not only a once in a generation talent but a genuinely GOOD man. I know what it feels like to WILL a character into existence and Chan did just that. Then he put the most vivid/authentic version of the character onscreen.”
- You can check out the full interaction below:
