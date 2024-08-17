“Logan” Co-Writer Michael Green on Wolverine’s Continued Story in “Deadpool & Wolverine”

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read ahead if you want to avoid Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers.

The co-writer of the 2017 Wolverine film called the blockbuster MCU “nothing but complimentary” to his film.

Deadline reported that Logan co-writer Michael Green shared his thoughts on Deadpool & Wolverine.

Logan, which was supposed to be the last Wolverine film, saw the Adamantium-clawed hero die in his daughter Laura's arms. In the new film, audiences see the Merc with the Mouth resurrect the hero to fight off Time Variance Authority officers.

Green told IGN that "People had warned me ahead of time, 'Uh, I don't know how you're gonna feel about the opening [of Deadpool & Wolverine],'" I'm like, 'I think I know what's gonna happen.' And I did not know! I didn't know they were gonna go that far."

He continued, saying "You weren't meant to take seriously that they were, like, digging him up, and that it was really him. It felt less like they were trying to change the ending of Logan as they were contending with not feeling that they wanted to make a movie as good as they felt Logan was, which is a huge compliment! I felt like it was nothing but complimentary."

Green also shared his appreciation for the film’s lack of digs at his 2011 film Green Lantern ’s disappointing box office numbers. The film also starred Ryan Reynolds.

The writer gave the Marvel film praise, saying "[Deadpool & Wolverine was] such a good time. I mean, when we saw it in a full theater, people went bananas to everything. It's great. It's a great franchise, like, more, please!"

was] such a good time. I mean, when we saw it in a full theater, people went bananas to everything. It’s great. It’s a great franchise, like, more, please!” Deadpool & Wolverine has become the highest grossing R-rated movie globally.

