U.S. Open and Marvel Comics Team Up For “Avengers” Comic Giveaway

The Avengers are gearing up for a brand new battle…on the tennis court.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has posted on X details about their collaboration with the US Open.
- Near Arthur Ashe stadium, the Power of Tennis booth will be handing out custom Marvel comics to those who show their Fan Access Pass.
- Based on the provided look at the cover, tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz are teaming up with the Avengers to fight for the coveted US Open trophy (and hopefully nothing else too dastardly?)
- The comic giveaway will take place from August 19th through 23rd.
