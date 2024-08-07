Marvel Unlimited Releasing New “Savage Wolverine” Comic Series

Marvel released an eight-part Infinity comics saga, Savage Wolverine, written by Tom Bloom.
What’s Happening:
- Starting today, Marvel is releasing Savage Wolverine, an 8-part Infinity Comics saga written by Tom Bloom, creator of Kill 6 Billion Demons, drawn by Devmalya Pramanik and Guillermo Sanna, and colored by Java Tartaglia.
- The first two chapters of the Infinity Comics series are available now, exclusively on Marvel Unlimited, and will continue with new chapters each week.
About Savage Wolverine:
- Known for his wildly popular and action-packed webcomic series, Tom Bloom will bring his mastery over suspenseful storytelling, gripping action, and horror to Savage Wolverine in a way fans won’t want to miss.
- Set in an era after the fall of Krakoa, the mutant nation’s sins have come back to haunt all mutantkind.
- Bloom’s Marvel debut series will follow Wolverine as he cuts a bloody path through the American West. And one question looms over it all – what is The Beacon?
- The first two issues of Savage Wolverine are drawn by Pramanik, out now, and continues weekly with art by Sanna for the remainder of the series.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Tom Bloom: “This work has allowed me to flex my horror muscles in a way I haven't been able to in a long time. It's been a real pleasure writing for such an iconic character.”
