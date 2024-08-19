Breakout Star From Marvel’s “What If….?” To Make Comics Debut This November

The breakout character from Marvel’s What If…? On Disney+ will now make her comics debut in a special one-shot celebrating Native American Heritage Month this November, with KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1.

Marvel Comics’ annual celebration of Native American Heritage Month will be extra special this year with KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1, a new one-shot that will introduce KAHHORI, the breakout hero from the second season of Marvel Animation’s anthology Disney+ series What If…? .

This new installment in the Marvel's Voices line will be written and drawn by an array of exciting talent, including Kahhori's co-creator and What If…? writer Ryan Little.

The character's debut adventures will also be written by Indigenous creators Arihhonni "Honni" David and Kelly Lynne D'Angelo in their Marvel Comics debuts and feature art by acclaimed Marvel artists David Cutler, Jim Terry, and more!

The Mohawk warrior Kahhori fell into Sky World and into our hearts from her first appearance fighting invaders to her home. She’s already helped save all of reality from a demented Doctor Strange and secured peace in her own world… So what NOW? Award-winning storyteller Ryan Little launches Kahhori into the 616!

Chasing a threat out of Sky World, she lands in the fiery streets of Hell’s Kitchen! But culture shock’s gonna be the least of her problems as her strange adversary tears through NYC.

Featuring exciting guest stars and the comics debuts of some extraordinary creators, Marvel’s Voices brings you an extra-special anthology celebrating Indigenous heritage and one of the most exciting characters to emerge from the MCU!

Check out Afua Richardson's cover (above) and preorder KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1 at your local comic shop today! The one-shot arrives on shelves on November 6th.