Release Date and Official Trailer Revealed for Marvel Rivals

Marvel Entertainment has released the trailer and announced the official launch date for Marvel Rivals.

What’s Happening:

  • Check out the official trailer for Marvel Rivals, which will officially launch on December 6th, 2024.
  • Marvel's announcement states: “The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is in danger! Captain America leaps into action against his age-old rival: The Winter Soldier. Assemble and answer the call, players! Marvel Rivals officially launches on December 6, 2024! All heroes will be unlocked and free-to-play at launch and beyond!”

About Marvel Rivals:

  • Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe.

