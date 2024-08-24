Disney Fined $36,000 Following Crew Member Death on the Set of Marvel’s “Wonder Man”

Disney has been fined $36,000 by CAL/OSHA following an accidental death on the set of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, Wonder Man.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Wonder Man in February 2024

Osorio passed away after falling off the rafters, when he was reportedly working on the set for the new series. No filming of the production was occurring when he fell.

According to the CAL/OSHA report: “As the crew walked along the catwalks, the employee (Osorio) stood on the weakened section of catwalk. Suddenly, and without warning, the ledger supporting the floorboard broke apart and collapsed as the employee was standing on this section of catwalk. The employee fell 41 feet and forcefully impacted the ground below.”

Osorio was a member of IATSE Local 728, who issued the following statement: “IATSE Local 728 is grateful to Cal/OSHA for their commitment to making our workplaces safer. The loss of Spike was and is needless as everyone should go home safely after a day’s work. While we recognize and appreciate the work that all the major studios have done in retrofitting their soundstages since this tragedy, there are many non-Union facilities that lack the resources and oversight to make this possible. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the safety of our members, and holding our employers to their federally mandated duty of a workplace that is safe and free from hazards.”

Marvel’s Wonder Man is set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and follows Simon Williams, who in the comics, is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks.

is set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and follows Simon Williams, who in the comics, is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks. As of press time, there is no estimated date when Wonder Man will arrive on Disney+, as it has been pulled from the schedule