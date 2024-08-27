Release Date and Exclusive Comic Book Revealed for “MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics”

Release dates have been revealed to the exciting re-release of a collection of legendary MARVEL vs. CAPCOM fighting games.

What’s Happening:

offers a timeless celebration of a legacy fighting game series, delivering a diverse roster of iconic characters, enhanced features and competitive gameplay. MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will get a digital release on September 12th, followed by a physical release on November 22nd.

will get a digital release on September 12th, followed by a physical release on November 22nd. Nintendo Switch Steam

Digital pre-orders are not available for PlayStation, but you can still add the game to your PlayStation Wishlist or pre-order a physical copy.

As an added bonus, the physical release will come with an exclusive comic book featuring an original storyline and art.

Be aware that the comic book is limited in quantity and is only available through PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.