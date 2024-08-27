Release Date and Exclusive Comic Book Revealed for “MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics”

Release dates have been revealed to the exciting re-release of a collection of legendary MARVEL vs. CAPCOM fighting games.

What’s Happening:

  • MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics offers a timeless celebration of a legacy fighting game series, delivering a diverse roster of iconic characters, enhanced features and competitive gameplay.
  • MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will get a digital release on September 12th, followed by a physical release on November 22nd.
  • Nintendo Switch and Steam users can preorder the game now in both digital and physical.
  • Digital pre-orders are not available for PlayStation, but you can still add the game to your PlayStation Wishlist or pre-order a physical copy.

  • As an added bonus, the physical release will come with an exclusive comic book featuring an original storyline and art.
  • Be aware that the comic book is limited in quantity and is only available through PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

  • MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will include seven timeless games in an all-in-one package, including:
    • X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM
    • MARVEL SUPER HEROES
    • MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES
    • MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
    • MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER
    • X-MEN vs. STREET FIGHTER
    • THE PUNISHER
