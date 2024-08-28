“Heroes Assemble” — The First Details on How Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Will Take Down Dr. Doom are Revealed in Fortnite: Absolute Doom’s Second Set of Story Quests

We are back to continue exploring the story of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4: Absolute Doom. In this season, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Doom’s Castle, players will be confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they try to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players will attempt to stop Doom from completing his powerful armor and return order back to the island.

Last week, we learned that Dr. Doom is in the process of creating a set of armor to harness the unpredictable power of Pandora’s Box to take over the island through the Are We Doomed? story quests. Fortnite has released a brand new set of story quests and we are gonna check them out.

Part 2 of this season’s Story Quests, titled Heroes Assemble, has 7 stages compared to last weeks 6. Just like last week, some of these quests are straightforward, while others require a bit more strategy. We are gonna break down how to complete these quests and discover what’s happening on the island. Reminder: Always remember to track your quests.

Search a Doctor Doom Chest – This season brought with it two different types of special chests. Both are filled with Marvel themed weapons and rare items. However, for this quest, you will need to find a Dr. Doom chest, not an Avengers chest, to complete it. The new points of interest are great places to look. A pretty reliable spot is the watchtower at The Raft. After opening the chest, Captain Jones will give you a call. He explains that he is looking for shipping manifests because Doom is sending materials to himself to build his armor. However, none were found in the chest. Jones will then send you on your next mission to give him a lead on where to find Doom so Hope doesn’t have to. He also teases Hope's connections to The Avengers.

Obtain a Shipping Manifest by eliminating Henchmen at Dig Sites – There are several dig sites scattered throughout the island. When you arrive at one, you’ll need to eliminate one of Doom’s henchmen. They are fairly easy to take down, but they travel in packs so take caution when entering the area. Once eliminated, the henchman will drop the Shipping Manifest. You’ll then be prompted to start your next quest.

Collect Epic or superior items from defeated players – This is by far the most straightforward and tedious of this week's Story Quests. You’ll need to focus on eliminating players to collect purple or gold rarity items. You’ll need to pick up 5 different items of Epic rarity or higher to complete this task. Afterwards, you’ll be prompted to visit War Machine. Report to War Machine – Near Doom’s Courtyard you will find War Machine roaming around Latverian Station. After having some time to look over the shipping manifests, War Machine reveals that Doom is using pieces of Pandora’s Box to create his incredibly powerful armor. In his concern, he recommends you go out into the island and practice with some of his items to take down other opponents.

Inflict damage on opponents while hovering with War Machine’s Hover Jets – The hardest part of this challenge is finding a pair of hover jets. They can be found in both Dr. Doom and Avengers chests as well as dropped by eliminated opponents. Once obtained, you’ll need to deal damage while utilizing the Epic rarity item. The rechargeable, movement based item does run out of use temporarily, so make sure you are strategic with how you utilize the hover jets. You’ll need to deal 300 damage points in the air to accomplish this quest, which is a little more than one full health, full shield opponent. After completing the quest, you’ll be included in a call with The Oracle, Jones, and Hope. The Oracle foretells that a feline-like ally is the only hope for the future of the Battle Royale island.

Eliminate adversaries using War Machine’s Arsenal – This one is also pretty tedious to complete. Landing somewhere with a guaranteed Dr. Doom and Avengers chests is a great place to start. I landed at Rebel’s Roost, where there is an Avengers chest on the second floor of the mansion. After locating the Mythic rarity item, players will have to eliminate 5 other opponents to complete the quest. A reminder that henchmen and other AI opponents do count towards the 5 eliminations. After finishing your training, you’ll be prompted to visit Captain Jones.

Consult with Captain Jones about subsequent steps – Captain Jones does not have a map indicator, even when you track the quest. You’ll need to head to Ship It! Station to meet up with the non-playable character (NPC). You can see where that is on the map, indicated by the blue marker, below. Jones shares with you that he was visited by Shuri, aka Black Panther, and she has a plan to get to Dr. Doom. The supervillain is in hiding, but she believes if we takedown his Doombot at Doom’s Castle it will bring the team information on where to find Doom before he takes the entire island for himself.

And that wraps up this week’s Story Quests. We are finally starting to see some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes come together to bring down the notorious Dr. Doom. Next Wednesday, we will get our first taste of Shuri’s plan as Part 3 of Absolute Doom’s Story Quests release. We will be back next then to check out Shuri’s Invention.

