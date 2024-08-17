Ranked: Battle Pass Skins of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4: Absolute Doom

Friday marked the release of the brand new Marvel-themed Fortnite Season. The season, titled Absolute Doom, features Dr. Doom as he harnesses the power of Pandora’s Box to take over the battle royale island. And with every new season comes a brand new Battle Pass.

All items in this seasons’ Battle Pass are Marvel themed. In another episode of ranker, we are gonna check out the over dozen new skins. Although there are skins that are available in the bonus rewards and quest rewards, we will only be ranking the skins in the first 100 levels of the Battle Pass.

Before we jump in, I wanna say this season’s Battle Pass is full of some really great skins. These are purely my opinions.

14 Captain Jones

Jones, while a classic Fortnite character, just doesn’t match up to the rest of the exciting super skins in this season’s Battle Pass. While not a bad skin, there are just so many to be excited about unlocking.

13 Stealth Captain Jones

Being a variant of the Captain Jones skin, I still can’t rank this cosmetic any higher. I do prefer the colors of this alternative, but it still doesn’t match up to the amazing skins available.

12 War Machine

While a really cool looking skin, a grey mech costume isn’t particularly unique, especially in video games. Fortnite is such a vibrant game, that this skin just kind of blends into the background.

13 X-Force Peelverine

I know this is controversial. X-Force Peelverine is still an incredible skin, but I much prefer the classic Peelverine skin available in the Pass. The red eyes are a huge selling point, but I couldn’t see myself choosing to play this skin when regular Peelverine is earlier in the Battle Pass.

10 Organic Diamond Frost

Highlighting Emma Frost’s ability to turn into a diamond is incredibly cool. The devious Marvel character is so unique in comparison to the rest of the skins in the Pass. However, I find that skin isn’t as visually dynamic as it could be.

9 Gwendolyn Pool

As the only skin in the pass without a superhero suit on, I had to put her up a little higher. I think the cartoon style skin is a really fun addition to a season themed to movie and comic book characters. The Deadpool patch on her letterman jacket is one of my favorite details.

8 Iron Patriot

This is how you have fun with armor. I love the Americana color palette of the skin. It really highlights the details of the mechanical weapons attached to the armor. I can see a lot of people playing with this skin in the future.

7 Supernatural Mysterio

This supervillain themed skin is incredibly cool. I love the red clouded Mysterio helmet, but I prefer the classic colors of the Mysterio skin. While it does have a sleeker design, in a season with so many colorful cosmetics, it doesn’t quite reach the level of other skins on the list.

6 Shuri

I really like this skin. I love the gloves, the color choices, the accessories, but I just prefer her alternate cosmetic in the season. It is great to have Shuri represented and I can’t wait to unlock the skin.

5 Emma Frost

This skin is so clean. All the details, especially her facial expression, really capture Emma Frost’s essence. It’s also cool to play as one of the season’s medallion bosses. For those that played previous seasons of Fortnite, this skin feels like what I wish the Aphrodite costume from earlier in the chapter would have been like.

4 Gwenpool

This is such a good first skin in the Battle Pass. It’s colorful and the perfect way to honor Marvel’s comic book origins. The details of the bodysuit, including the utility belt with her cell phone in it, are really fun. I also love the ponytail shaped mask.

3 Mysterio

This is exactly what fans would expect from a Mysterio skin. With bright greens, purples, and yellows, this skin pops. It also brings me back to playing through the Mysterio challenges in Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5.

2 Black Panther (Shuri)

This was so close to being my number one skin. The gold, purple, and black body suit looks elegant, yet bold. This skin feels powerful. The detailing in the accessories really sells this well designed cosmetic. The small ears located on top of the mask really add to the visually exciting unlockable.

1 Peelverine

This skin is hilarious. I think I may have a bias towards it, as seeing pictures and videos of the numerous Peelverine walk around characters causing chaos at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was a highlight of the convention for me. Peely is the epitome of Fortnite. It’s fun, weird, and hilarious. Throwing the classic yellow and blue Wolverine costume on him is the perfect way to bring Marvel and Fortnite together.

The Battle Pass and all of Season 4 will be available to play until November 2nd at 2am EST.

