Absolute Doom — Check Out an Indepth Look at Fortnite’s Marvel Themed New Season

The power of Pandora’s Box has been released! In the new season of Fortnite Battle Royale, Marvel Villain Dr. Doom has transported his Latvarian domain onto the island. With it, he brings his army as he attempts to complete his armor and take total control.

Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 4: Absolute Doom is out now. The new season of the battle royale game is jumping all into Marvel, with new battle pass characters inspired by the comic book company. The game now opens with the full trailer of the new storyline, showcasing all the Marvel characters working together to stop Dr. Doom.

Players will find themselves with a backdrop of Dr. Doom’s throne room in the lobby for battle royale, previewing one of the game's new points of interest.

Purchasing the Battle Pass immediately unlocks the new Gwenpool skin. The cartoonish skin is players first taste of all the amazing Marvel content they can unlock by playing the new season. Let’s take a look at all of the items you can unlock.

After reaching Level 100 in the Fortnite Battle Pass, players can begin to unlock bonus rewards by continuing to level up and earn battle stars. As of now, only a few of the variant items are available, with more being revealed later in the season.

Additionally, players will have the opportunity to unlock the Doom skin through a series of challenges. These challenges are not available to complete as of yet, but in a later update to the season, players will be able to access quests that will allow them to add the villain’s cosmetic to their locker. Outside of the Doom challenges, additional content is available to unlock through quest rewards. Items from quests will also be rolled out through the duration of the season.

The in-game item shop is celebrating the Superheroes arrival by offering a X-Men Bundle (items can also be purchased separately) as well as the Deadpool & Wolverine cosmetics.

Alright, let’s get into the fun part! Gameplay. Dr. Doom has made his mark on the island, adding brand new explorable areas and taking over existing locations.

The first area I visited was The Raft. The high security prison is filled with NPC Latvarian Guards that will actively shoot at you when near them, making this area really feel like a heist. Within the walls of the fortress lies a new boss battle with Emma Frost. One of three new boss battles in the new season, winning the battle will provide players with a special medallion that gives players the ability to reveal the location of nearby enemies. Holding a medallion will reveal a circle around you on the map, alerting nearby players of your location.

Landing into our next new location of Doomstadt, players will get a full view of how much Dr. Doom has decked out the island. The quaint village of Doomstadt has been taken over by Latvarian Guards, a statue of Dr. Doom, and propaganda supporting his cause. Players will find an additional boss battle here with Mysterio. Defeating the Marvel villain will give players a medallion that will grant temporary invisibility while crouching.

In our last new major point of interest, Players will get a full look at what Dr. Doom has in store for the island in Castle Doom. The expansive new area, which showcases its own ambient music, is incredibly large and ornate. Featuring a boss battle with Doombot, players will have to explore the castle to find Dr. Doom’s throne room. The challenging boss fight provides players with a medallion that refills your health and shields as you damage and eliminate other opponents.

These side battles provide major benefits to players as they try to outlast other opponents. Something to note, the more medallions you carry, the smaller your indicator circle on the map becomes, making you a prime target for other players in the game.

Other new additions to the game include a new set of weapons that can be found within matches. Marvel themed additions include Captain America’s Shield (which is returning from Chapter 1) and Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets. Other weapons include the Striker Burst Rifle, Striker Assault Rifle, Combat Assault Rifle and more.

In a few days, Story Quests for this season will be made available. The in-game challenges will help players piece together how the Marvel Superheroes will stop Dr. Doom from continuing his reign and unlock the secrets of his plan.

There is so much Marvel-themed fun to be had in Fortnite. If you have never had a chance to check out the free-to-play Battle Royale game, this is a great time to jump in and unlock some amazing memories and cosmetics. The current season will run until November 2 at 2am EST. Fortnite is available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

Check out the full trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4: Absolute Doom below:

