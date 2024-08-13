IG-11 and Moff Gideon Join the Fortnite Roster

Fortnite x Star Wars continues the partnership between Disney and Epic Games. A couple of new characters from The Mandalorian have joined the roster.

What's Happening:

Fortnite x Star Wars is continuing a partnership with Disney and Epic Games.

New skins from The Mandalorian are now available.

are now available. Players are already able to acquire Mando and Din Djarin, but now they can add the reprogrammed assassin droid IG-11 and Moff Gideon to their Fortnite lockers.

There are multiple Star Wars skins in Fortnite, and it is likely they will continue to add more.

About Fortnite: (According to their website)

Be the last player standing in Battle Royale and Zero Build, explore and survive in LEGO Fortnite, blast to the finish with Rocket Racing or headline a concert with Fortnite Festival.

Play thousands of free creator made islands with friends including deathruns, tycoons, racing, zombie survival and more!

Join the creator community and build your own island with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) or Fortnite Creative tools.