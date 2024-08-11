Epic Games x Disney — Check Out All the Fortnite Reveals from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Earlier this year, Disney and Epic Games announced a brand partnership promising huge collaborations between Fortnite and the entertainment company. At last nights D23 Disney Experiences Showcase, fans got a first taste of the partnership.

What’s Happening:

During the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at Honda Center, Disney Leaders from Walt Disney Animation, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, and Marvel

Last night’s panel also streamed exclusively on the Battle Royale game, providing Fortnite fans the perfect place to watch all of the amazing reveals.

First up in the announcements saw Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee come to the stage to announce that a group of Disney Villain skins would appear in Fortnite in the Fall.

Afterwards, Pete Doctor, Pixar CCO, announced that content from the animation studios is coming to the game for the first time. Later this fall, new skins inspired by The Incredibles will showoff their super suits.

Marvel had the most epic announcement of the night! During an in-game crossover event, the current season of Fortnite shared its grand finale. The power of Pandora’s Box has re-emerged and with it comes a brand new Marvel-themed season of Fortnite.

Starting on Friday, August 16th the story continues in Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom. The new season features the Fantastic Four

For those who missed the premiere of Disney Horizons Live from D23 island in Fortnite, you can still visit the island until August 16th using the code 7908-6413-2516.

