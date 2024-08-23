Amazing New Iron Spider Bundle Swings into Fortnite’s In-Game Item Shop

Another iconic Marvel hero has dropped from the Battle Bus to help defeat Dr. Doom.

Squad Up, Avengers:

Fortnite, the Epic Games created Battle Royale, has just dropped a brand new Iron Spider Bundle.

The new skin arrives just a week into Fortnite’s new Marvel season: Absolute Doom.

In Chapter 5, Season 4, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box, littering the island with 3 new points of interest and armies of his henchmen. Players will have to stop Doom as he tries to assemble armor that will allow him to fully take advantage of the powers of Pandora’s Box and completely take over.

The Iron Spider Bundle includes the Iron Spider skin, Arachno-Arms backbling, Iron Spider Gauntlets pickaxe, Arachno-Jets glider, Spider Stroll emote, Iron Spider guitar, Iron Spider weapon skin, and the Lego Fortnite Iron Spider skin. The bundle costs 2,600 V-Bucks (Around $25). The skin, backbling, glider, pickaxe and Lego skin can be purchased as a smaller bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks (Around $18), the guitar can be purchased for 1,000 V-Bucks (Around $9), the emote and weapon skins can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each (Around $4.50).

Take a look at the AMAZING new cosmetics below:

Arachno-Arms Backbling

Iron Spider Gauntlets Pickaxe

Arachno-Jets Glider

Spider Stroll Emote

Iron Spider

Lego Iron Spider

In addition to the new Spider-Man bundle, the Battle Royale Battle Pass allows players to unlock dozens of new Marvel skins as they progress through this season’s story. Make sure you grab the skin before it swings out of the in-game item shop.

