“Are We Doomed?” — Find Out What Dr. Doom Has Planned for Fortnite in First Set of Story Quests

Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Doom’s Castle, players will be confronted with Doom’s Latvarian army and allies as they try to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players will attempt to stop Doom from completing his powerful armor and return order back to the island.

The first set of Story Quests has been released in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4: Absolute Doom, premiering new details of how this season’s storyline will play out. The first phase of quests is titled Are We Doomed? and we are gonna check out how to complete these quests.

The new questline has six stages, and with it being the first set of quests this season, most of them are straightforward. Also, always remember to track your quests so your map shows your objectives.

Deal Damage to Opponents at Castle Doom, Doomstadt, or the Raft – This Challenge is relatively straightforward. Head to one of the three new points of interest (POIs) and damage any player or any of Doom’s henchmen to complete the challenge. Investigate the Redline Rig for Evidence – Heading to the south of the map, players will find that a giant piece of debris has carved out a crater in the sand. Within it lies Doom’s Helmet, the first piece of evidence players can use to start collecting information about Doom’s plan for the island. An audio clip will play once you complete this quest directing you to bring the helmet to Hope, one of this season’s interactive NPCs (Non Playable Characters).

Bring Doom’s Helmet to Hope – Players will then be tasked to meet up with Hope in Sandy Steppes, which is north-west of where the helmet was found. Once arriving, players must speak with Hope and hand over the helmet. After a few dialogue prompts, players will complete the quest.

Eliminate Opponents from Over 30 Meters – This is another one of the very straightforward challenges in the first set of Story Quests. While the instructions are clear, this particular season lacks snipers and far-range scoped weapons in comparison to others. The best instructions I can give to complete this quest is use the jetpack and a gun with the thermal scope. It is easy to keep space between you and an opponent while also giving you the high ground (I was wearing a Star Wars Find Doom’s Logs at the Memorial Statue and the Fractured Four – This is where players will get their first taste of Doom’s intentions on the Battle Royale island. By landing in Rebel’s Roost, players will have easy access to the first audio clips from Doom. After collecting the first at a small shrine in the woods, players can head south east to find another chunk of debris from Pandora’s Box. Listening to both audio clips highlights Doom’s intentions: he wants to take over the island using the power of Pandora’s Box. However, like how he describes the island, the power within the box is unruly, imperfect, chaotic, and unsafe. Doom’s plan is to create a new set of armor to protect him from its instability. Hope chimes in and now knows we have time to figure out how to stop him.

Collect a Control Chip by Hitting a Headshot on Doom’s Henchmen – In the last challenge of Are We Doomed?, players must find a henchman at one of the new POIs and make one headshot. Upon completing this, the henchman will drop a microchip that will, hopefully, help Hope and the other heroes find insight into Doom’s master plan.

While we have more information on what Doom is up to, there are so many more questions that have arisen. Who will help us stop Doom from dominating Fortnite? How will we stop him from completing his armor? Right now, the answer lies within Hope’s plan and future discoveries. I, for one, can’t wait to see which Marvel heroes step into battle. The next set of storyline quests, titled Heroes Assemble, will be released on Tuesday at 5am PST. We will definitely be back to check those out.

Fortnite is a free-to-play multiplayer game from Epic Games. It is available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

