Explore the Galactic Civil War Like Never Before in Marvel’s New “STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU” Comics

In multiple new comic series, Star Wars fans will get to explore the aftermath of Return of the Jedi in a new three part saga.

Lightspeed to Jakku:

Marvel STAR WARS: THE BATTLE OF JAKKU will begin releasing this October.

will begin releasing this October. In the new three-series saga written by Alex Segura, readers will get a full view of the final moments of the Galactic Civil War. Introduced in The Force Awakens , the Battle of Jakku was an imperative battle for a pivotal time in the galaxy. On the desert planet of Jakku, the Empire was hanging on for dear life in a last ditch effort to maintain power. However, the Rebellion discovered their secret base. In order to bring forth the New Republic, the Rebellion was determined to destroy the last remnants of the Empire. Fans will get to experience this galaxy changing canon event for the first time.

, the Battle of Jakku was an imperative battle for a pivotal time in the galaxy. On the desert planet of Jakku, the Empire was hanging on for dear life in a last ditch effort to maintain power. However, the Rebellion discovered their secret base. In order to bring forth the New Republic, the Rebellion was determined to destroy the last remnants of the Empire. Fans will get to experience this galaxy changing canon event for the first time. Starring iconic characters like Luke and Leia, the new series will expand on the events between the original trilogy and sequel trilogy like never before. Additional heroes and villains will also be showcased in this exciting new series. Fans will get an indepth look at the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and the Empire’s collapse. It will also showcase the Emperor’s secret contingency plans.

The new story will be told in three limited series titled INSURGENCY RISING, REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE, and LAST STAND.

and The three limited comic series will be illustrated by Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, Jethro Morales, and Luke Ross.

"It's an unbelievable honor to be able to tell this lost story of Star Wars history, alongside so many amazing artists, in the pages of the three BATTLE OF JAKKU limited series,” Segura said. “Our story will be epic in scope – involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos. We'll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War – we'll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!"

limited series,” Segura said. “Our story will be epic in scope – involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos. We'll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War – we'll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!" The first issue STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #1 will be released on October 2nd at comic shops everywhere.

Read More Star Wars: