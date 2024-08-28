Product Review – RSVLTS’ Summer Star Wars Button-Down Collection Got Me Countless Compliments at Disneyland

I was recently sent two new Star Wars button-down shirts from our friends at the popular apparel brand RSVLTS, as featured in their exciting summer 2024 Star Wars collection that was announced and revealed last month, and below are my thoughts on these items after wearing them across a full weekend at Disneyland Resort.

The first shirt I want to talk about is RSVLTS’ Star Wars “The Art of Wars” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70), which featuring the familiar Original Trilogy concept art of Ralph McQuarrie depicting scenes from the first Star Wars film (also known as Episode IV – A New Hope), The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. In the artwork you can make out Tusken Raiders, the icy plains of Hoth, Jabba’s Palace, the Emperor’s throne room, that famous duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, and more iconic setpieces from some of the most beloved movies of all time. This is probably one of the “classier” Star Wars shirts that I now own, due in no small part to how respected McQuarrie and his work is among fans of the franchise. Wearing this around Disneyland (and through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge specifically), I had numerous other guests and Cast Members checking out this eye-catching Lucasfilm collage.

The second shirt I wore to Disneyland Resort this past weekend is a little more light-hearted than “The Art of Wars,” but definitely no less fun– and it might have gotten me twice as many compliments! It’s RSVLTS’ Star Wars "The Golden One" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70), and it stars those adorable-but-deadly Ewoks from Return of the Jedi. Not only that, but emblazoned across the pocket of this button-down is our favorite protocol droid himself, C-3PO, as he adjusts to his new life of being a Force-floating god to the adorable teddy-bear-like denizens of Endor’s forest moon. As much as people like recognizable concept art, they apparently love Ewoks even more, because I was stopped countless times by Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District guests asking where I got this shirt. It’s colorful, lively, and captures the playful spirit of the third-ever Star Wars movie perfectly. (Imperial cap in both photos provided by Disney Products.)

To check out more of RSVLTS’ extensive and amazing Star Wars collection, be sure to visit the company’s official website.