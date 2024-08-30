Penguin Random House Share Glimpse At “Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie”

Marvel has shared a look at the new book Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie.
What’s Happening:
- Penguin Random House has revealed a first look at the newest entry to their revamped Art Of book series.
- This hardcover look at the box office triumph Deadpool & Wolverine will include new artwork, interviews with the full creative team, and the gorgeous images fans come to love and cherish in these editions.
- As part of this revamp, the book will also be held in a beautiful slipcase and feature five exclusive lithographs as an added bonus.
- Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie goes on sale October 29th and will retail for $100.
