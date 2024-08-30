Penguin Random House Share Glimpse At “Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie”

Marvel has shared a look at the new book Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie.

Penguin Random House has revealed a first look at the newest entry to their revamped Art Of book series.

book series. This hardcover look at the box office triumph Deadpool & Wolverine will include new artwork, interviews with the full creative team, and the gorgeous images fans come to love and cherish in these editions.

As part of this revamp, the book will also be held in a beautiful slipcase and feature five exclusive lithographs as an added bonus.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie goes on sale October 29th and will retail for $100.

