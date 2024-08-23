James Spader to Reprise His Role as Ultron in Upcoming Vision Series

The actor will reprise his role from Avengers: Age of Ultron in the upcoming Marvel series.

What’s The Vision:

He will star alongside Paul Bettany.

The upcoming super series will be executive produced by Terry Matalas. He will also serve as showrunner of the 2026 debuting program.

Vision, who died in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War WandaVision . The first was a spectral creation made by Wanda’s magic and the second was a white robot without memories.

The first was a spectral creation made by Wanda’s magic and the second was a white robot without memories. The longstanding history between Ultron and Vision will prove troublesome in the new series. Ultron is responsible for creating Vision’s original body and AI. The Avengers intervened and placed Iron Man’s J.A.R.V.I.S. AI inside Ultron’s creation instead, which created Vision. During Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision destroys the final robot containing Ultron’s consciousness. Or so we thought. Spader’s return implies that at least some version of the villain survived.

Vision destroys the final robot containing Ultron’s consciousness. Or so we thought. Spader’s return implies that at least some version of the villain survived. For the blockbuster film, Spader performed the role through performance capture. However, that process is incredibly expensive for a TV series, so it will be interesting to see how the actor returns to the role.

2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law used the same process, which reportedly cost $25 million an episode.

used the same process, which reportedly cost $25 million an episode. The untitled series is set to begin production in England sometime in 2025. It marks the first new live-action series from the comic company in nearly 2 years.

