Elton John Celebrated at the European Premiere of New Disney+ Documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Disney+ held the European premiere of their new documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, at the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall tonight.

Elton John himself received a hometown welcome as he appeared on the red carpet alongside directors R.J. Cutler and David Furnish (also John’s husband).

Some of Elton’s friends also came out to support him and the film, including Vanessa Williams, Olly Alexander, Damian Hurley, Lulu and Lee Juggernauth.

The new documentary will feature iconic concert footage from throughout his career, following Elton John as he looks back on his life and the early days of his 50-year long career. The music legend reflects on his rise to success, his personal challenges, and how his family has changed him.

All of this builds up to his final concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, with Elton John further recounting how he overcame adversity, abuse, and addiction to become the icon that he is today.

The film will also feature a new original song from Elton John.

Before launching on Disney+ on December 13th, Elton John: Never Too Late will debut with a limited theatrical run on November 15th in the U.S. and U.K.

Before launching on Disney+ on December 13th, Elton John: Never Too Late will debut with a limited theatrical run on November 15th in the U.S. and U.K.

