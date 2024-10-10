ILM Wins Inaugural Excellence in Production Technology Emmy for “The Santa Clauses”

The Disney+ series explores Scott Calvin AKA Santa Claus' journey training his son to fill his shoes.

The sequel series to the hit 1994 film won the inaugural award at the 75th anniversary Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards.

What’s Happening:

Deadline The Santa Clauses , Season 2 won the first ever Excellence in Production Technology Emmy.

Season 2 won the first ever Excellence in Production Technology Emmy. The ceremony was held in the Prince George Ballroom in New York on Wednesday night.

ILM’s Rachel Rose accepted the award, stating “The team at Industrial Light & Magic are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Television Academy with an Emmy Award for our innovative StageCraft technology and the advancements made for The Santa Clauses, Season 2. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team of technologists, artists and production crew.”

The popular Disney+ Shifting Gears. However, the show has not been canceled, with potential for a third season next year.

However, the show has not been canceled, with potential for a third season next year. The Santa Clauses marked the return of the Calvin family. Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after failing to find a successor. The series sees Scott focus on training his son Cal to eventually fill his shoes.

marked the return of the Calvin family. Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after failing to find a successor. The series sees Scott focus on training his son Cal to eventually fill his shoes. You can stream the first two seasons of The Santa Clauses exclusively on Disney+.

Read More News: