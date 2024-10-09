Disney is Looking for Character Performers at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, is an absolute paradise in Ko Olina, on the island of O'ahu. All the entertainment brings so much to this breathtaking resort, and currently they are looking for some new performers to bring to the team.

What's Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is looking for talented performers to embody the iconic Disney characters at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

These entertainers will create an incredible experience for guests, as they leave with lasting memories that they will cherish.

Performers have until Monday, October 28th, 2024, 8 AM Pacific to submit

Seeking:

These performers will portray Disney costumed characters, displaying an energetic, creative, and outgoing personality.

They should have excellent physical coordination and feel comfortable interacting with many guests each day during performances, meet-and-greets, and various activities across the resort.

Having a background in basic movement skills is a plus.

Requirements:

The height requirements range for this specific audition is from 4'7.5" to 5'0.5".

Additionally, performers must be a minimum of 18 years old and legally permitted to work in the United States.

Candidates must be local, as no relocation assistance or housing will be offered.

