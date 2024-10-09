“Hocus Pocus 2” Made Its Television Debut on Freeform to High Ratings

The Kenny Ortega sequel was a part of this year’s 31 Nights of Halloween lineup.
Come, We Fly:
- Hocus Pocus 2 made its on-air debut last week on Freeform.
- Deadline exclusively reports that the annual Halloween marathon, which began last Tuesday, provided the network with its highest viewership week of the year.
- As of October, the network ranks number 1 among cable entertainment networks in primetime with adults 18-34, women 18-34 and women 18-49.
- The sequel to 1993’s Hocus Pocus was cable’s top movie of the week among adults 18-49 when it had its world television debut last week.
- Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween will continue through the rest of the month, with Halloweentown, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, and the original Hocus Pocus are all on the schedule.
- Click here to check out the full schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.
Read More Freeform: