“30 Days of Disney” Returns This November to Freeform, Full Schedule Released

Get ready to get cozy with Freeform this November, with the return of “30 Days of Disney” – with themed weeks showcasing all your favorite Disney films and characters.

What’s Happening:

  • 30 Days of Disney is returning to Freeform this November, complete with four different themed weeks.
  • From November 4th-8th, favorite musical films like Moana, Encanto and Frozen 2 will be brought to life in sing-along form.
  • The Disney Villains will be be featured from November 11th-15th – be sure to watch out for Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Scar from The Lion King, and icons like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Cruella.
  • Disney is not the same without epic adventures like Jungle Cruise and the Pirates of the Caribbean movie marathons, airing November 18th-22nd.
  • Last, but certainly not least, Princesses will take center stage from November 24th-28th, with films such as Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, The Princess Diaries, and a special airing of Moana to celebrate the release of Moana 2 on November 27th.
  • You’ll also be able to get a taste of the holiday season with a marathon of The Santa Clause films, Home Alone and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018).

Full “30 Days of Disney” November 2024 Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

  • 10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Great Mouse Detective” (Disney Animated)
  • 12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Aristocats” (Disney Animated)
  • 2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pinocchio” (1940) (Disney Animated)
  • 4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

Saturday, Nov. 2

  • 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”
  • 9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Rio 2″
  • 11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Emperor’s New Groove” (Disney Animated)
  • 1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Onward” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 2″ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 3″ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Peter Pan” (1953) (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 3

  • 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Bolt” (Disney Animated)
  • 9:10 a.m. EST/PST – “The Rescuers” (Disney Animated)
  • 11:10 a.m. EST/PST – “The Rescuers Down Under” (Disney Animated)
  • 1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) (Disney Animated)
  • 2:40 p.m. EST/PST – “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)
  • 5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 7:10 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”
  • 9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 11:50 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Monday, Nov. 4

  • 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Alice in Wonderland” (1951) (Disney Animated)
  • 4:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)
  • 6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)
  • 8:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Moana” (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Election Day

  • 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Freaky Friday” (2003)
  • 2:35 p.m. EST/PST – “The Jungle Book” (2016) (Live Action)
  • 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mary Poppins” (1964)
  • 8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mary Poppins Returns

Wednesday, Nov. 6

  • 1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Pacifier”
  • 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)
  • 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Soul” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 7:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)
  • 9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 7

  • 1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Rio 2″
  • 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “WALL-E” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 6:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)
  • 8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

Friday, Nov. 8

  • 1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Secret Life of Pets 2″
  • 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “101 Dalmatians” (1961) (Disney Animated)
  • 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Hercules” (Disney Animated)
  • 7:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)
  • 9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 9

  • 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Secret Life of Pets 2″
  • 9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Jungle Book” (1967) (Disney Animated)
  • 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “A Bug’s Life” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 3:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars 2″ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 6:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars 3″ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 8:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 11:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Casper” (1995)

Sunday, Nov. 10

  • 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Game Plan”
  • 9:40 a.m. EST/PST – “Holes”
  • 12:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Casper” (1995)
  • 2:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Up” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 7:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Inside Out” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 9:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Turning Red” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 11:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Meet the Robinsons” (Disney Animated)

Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

  • 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Robin Hood” (1973) (Disney Animated)
  • 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)
  • 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”
  • 7:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)
  • 9:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

  • 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”
  • 1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2″
  • 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3″
  • 5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (2019) (Live Action)
  • 7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

Wednesday, Nov. 13

  • 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2″
  • 1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3″
  • 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Enchanted”
  • 5:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
  • 8:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Thursday, Nov. 14

  • 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”
  • 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
  • 5:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Cinderella” (2015) (Live Action)
  • 7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Cruella”

Friday, Nov. 15

  • 2:00 p.m. EST/PST  – “The Fox and the Hound” (Disney Animated)
  • 4:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”
  • 6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Saturday, Nov. 16

  • 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Alice In Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)
  • 9:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
  • 12:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”
  • 2:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 7:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”
  • 9:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 11:55 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Nov. 17

  • 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Chicken Little” (Disney Animated)
  • 9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Sandlot”
  • 11:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Big Hero 6″ (Disney Animated)
  • 1:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)
  • 3:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)
  • 6:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Incredibles 2″ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 11:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Lightyear” (Disney-Pixar)

Monday, Nov. 18

  • 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Ferdinand”
  • 2:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Luca” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Jumanji: The Next Level”
  • 8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Jungle Cruise”
  • 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

  • 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Pete’s Dragon” (2016) (Live Action)
  • 12:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Jumanji: The Next Level”
  • 3:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 5:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”
  • 8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Wednesday, Nov. 20

  • 12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”
  • 2:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: Far From Home
  • 7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Thursday, Nov. 21

  • 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
  • 2:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
  • 5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “National Treasure”
  • 8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”

Friday, Nov. 22

  • 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Muppets from Space”
  • 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
  • 1:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”
  • 4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”
  • 8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Saturday, Nov. 23

  • 7:30 a.m. EST/PST – “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
  • 10:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Edward Scissorhands”
  • 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (2020) (Live Action)
  • 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “WALL-E” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 5:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Up” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 7:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 10:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)
  • 12:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Oliver & Company” (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 24

  • 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age”
  • 9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: The Meltdown”
  • 11:05 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”
  • 1:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Continental Drift”
  • 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Lilo & Stitch” (Disney Animated)
  • 5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (Disney Animated)
  • 7:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)
  • 9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Tangled” (Disney Animated)
  • 11:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney Animated)

Monday, Nov. 25

  • 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Bambi” (Disney Animated)
  • 2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Cinderella” (1950) (Disney Animated)
  • 3:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Sleeping Beauty” (1959) (Disney Animated)
  • 5:50 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Diaries”
  • 8:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

Tuesday, Nov. 26

  • 12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Bride”
  • 2:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Pocahontas” (Disney Animated)
  • 4:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)
  • 6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)
  • 8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Brave” (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

  • 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Rio 2″
  • 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)
  • 4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)
  • 6:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Moana” (Disney Animated)
  • 9:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving

  • 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 12:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) (Live Action)
  • 6:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”
  • 8:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Friday, Nov. 29 – Black Friday

  • 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Jingle All the Way”
  • 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Jingle All the Way 2″
  • 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”
  • 4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 6:55 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Saturday, Nov. 30

  • 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Tooth Fairy”
  • 9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”
  • 11:05 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2″
  • 1:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3″
  • 3:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 5:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 7:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Ratatouille” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 10:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)
  • 12:05 a.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride” (Disney Animated)

