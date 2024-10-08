“30 Days of Disney” Returns This November to Freeform, Full Schedule Released

Get ready to get cozy with Freeform this November, with the return of “30 Days of Disney” – with themed weeks showcasing all your favorite Disney films and characters.

What’s Happening:

30 Days of Disney is returning to Freeform this November, complete with four different themed weeks.

From November 4th-8th, favorite musical films like Moana , Encanto and Frozen 2 will be brought to life in sing-along form.

, and will be brought to life in sing-along form. The Disney Villains will be be featured from November 11th-15th – be sure to watch out for Ursula from The Little Mermaid , Scar from The Lion King , and icons like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Cruella .

, Scar from , and icons like and . Disney is not the same without epic adventures like Jungle Cruise and the Pirates of the Caribbean movie marathons, airing November 18th-22nd.

and the movie marathons, airing November 18th-22nd. Last, but certainly not least, Princesses will take center stage from November 24th-28th, with films such as Tangled , Beauty and the Beast , The Princess Diaries , and a special airing of Moana to celebrate the release of Moana 2 on November 27th.

, , , and a special airing of to celebrate the release of on November 27th. You’ll also be able to get a taste of the holiday season with a marathon of The Santa Clause films, Home Alone and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018).

Full “30 Days of Disney” November 2024 Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Great Mouse Detective” (Disney Animated)

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Aristocats” (Disney Animated)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pinocchio” (1940) (Disney Animated)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

Saturday, Nov. 2

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Rio 2″

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Emperor’s New Groove” (Disney Animated)

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “ Onward

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 2″ (Disney-Pixar)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 3″ (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “ Toy Story 4

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Peter Pan” (1953) (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 3

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Bolt” (Disney Animated)

9:10 a.m. EST/PST – “The Rescuers” (Disney Animated)

11:10 a.m. EST/PST – “The Rescuers Down Under” (Disney Animated)

1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) (Disney Animated)

2:40 p.m. EST/PST – “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)

5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

7:10 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2″

11:50 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Monday, Nov. 4

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Alice in Wonderland” (1951) (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Moana” (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Election Day

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Freaky Friday” (2003)

2:35 p.m. EST/PST – “The Jungle Book” (2016) (Live Action)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mary Poppins” (1964)

8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “ Mary Poppins Returns

Wednesday, Nov. 6

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Pacifier”

3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “ Soul

7:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 7

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Rio 2″

3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “WALL-E” (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

Friday, Nov. 8

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Secret Life of Pets 2″

3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “101 Dalmatians” (1961) (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Hercules” (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 9

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Secret Life of Pets 2″

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Jungle Book” (1967) (Disney Animated)

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “A Bug’s Life” (Disney-Pixar)

1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars” (Disney-Pixar)

3:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars 2″ (Disney-Pixar)

6:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars 3″ (Disney-Pixar)

8:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Casper” (1995)

Sunday, Nov. 10

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Game Plan”

9:40 a.m. EST/PST – “Holes”

12:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Casper” (1995)

2:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Up” (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Inside Out” (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EST/PST – “ Turning Red

11:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Meet the Robinsons” (Disney Animated)

Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Robin Hood” (1973) (Disney Animated)

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”

7:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)

9:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”

1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2″

3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3″

5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (2019) (Live Action)

7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

Wednesday, Nov. 13

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2″

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3″

3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Enchanted”

5:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

8:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Thursday, Nov. 14

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

5:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Cinderella” (2015) (Live Action)

7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Cruella”

Friday, Nov. 15

2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Fox and the Hound” (Disney Animated)

4:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Saturday, Nov. 16

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Alice In Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

12:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

2:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

7:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2″

11:55 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Nov. 17

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Chicken Little” (Disney Animated)

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Sandlot”

11:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Big Hero 6″ (Disney Animated)

1:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)

3:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)

6:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Incredibles 2″ (Disney-Pixar)

11:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Lightyear” (Disney-Pixar)

Monday, Nov. 18

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Ferdinand”

2:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Luca” (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Jumanji: The Next Level”

8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Jungle Cruise”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Pete’s Dragon” (2016) (Live Action)

12:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Jumanji: The Next Level”

3:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

5:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Wednesday, Nov. 20

12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

2:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “ Spider-Man: Far From Home

7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Thursday, Nov. 21

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

2:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “National Treasure”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”

Friday, Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Muppets from Space”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

1:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Saturday, Nov. 23

7:30 a.m. EST/PST – “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

10:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Edward Scissorhands”

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (2020) (Live Action)

3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “WALL-E” (Disney-Pixar)

5:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Up” (Disney-Pixar)

7:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

10:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)

12:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Oliver & Company” (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 24

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age”

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: The Meltdown”

11:05 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”

1:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Lilo & Stitch” (Disney Animated)

5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (Disney Animated)

7:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Tangled” (Disney Animated)

11:30 p.m. EST/PST – “ Raya and the Last Dragon

Monday, Nov. 25

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Bambi” (Disney Animated)

2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Cinderella” (1950) (Disney Animated)

3:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Sleeping Beauty” (1959) (Disney Animated)

5:50 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Diaries”

8:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

Tuesday, Nov. 26

12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Bride”

2:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Pocahontas” (Disney Animated)

4:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)

6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Brave” (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Rio 2″

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)

4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)

6:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Moana” (Disney Animated)

9:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)

12:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) (Live Action)

6:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Friday, Nov. 29 – Black Friday

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Jingle All the Way”

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Jingle All the Way 2″

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2″

6:55 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Saturday, Nov. 30