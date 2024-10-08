“30 Days of Disney” Returns This November to Freeform, Full Schedule Released

Get ready to get cozy with Freeform this November, with the return of “30 Days of Disney” – with themed weeks showcasing all your favorite Disney films and characters.
What’s Happening:
- 30 Days of Disney is returning to Freeform this November, complete with four different themed weeks.
- From November 4th-8th, favorite musical films like Moana, Encanto and Frozen 2 will be brought to life in sing-along form.
- The Disney Villains will be be featured from November 11th-15th – be sure to watch out for Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Scar from The Lion King, and icons like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Cruella.
- Disney is not the same without epic adventures like Jungle Cruise and the Pirates of the Caribbean movie marathons, airing November 18th-22nd.
- Last, but certainly not least, Princesses will take center stage from November 24th-28th, with films such as Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, The Princess Diaries, and a special airing of Moana to celebrate the release of Moana 2 on November 27th.
- You’ll also be able to get a taste of the holiday season with a marathon of The Santa Clause films, Home Alone and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018).
Full “30 Days of Disney” November 2024 Schedule
Friday, Nov. 1
- 10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Great Mouse Detective” (Disney Animated)
- 12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Aristocats” (Disney Animated)
- 2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pinocchio” (1940) (Disney Animated)
- 4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)
- 6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)
- 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)
Saturday, Nov. 2
- 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”
- 9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Rio 2″
- 11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Emperor’s New Groove” (Disney Animated)
- 1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Onward” (Disney-Pixar)
- 3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)
- 5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 2″ (Disney-Pixar)
- 7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 3″ (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Peter Pan” (1953) (Disney Animated)
Sunday, Nov. 3
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Bolt” (Disney Animated)
- 9:10 a.m. EST/PST – “The Rescuers” (Disney Animated)
- 11:10 a.m. EST/PST – “The Rescuers Down Under” (Disney Animated)
- 1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) (Disney Animated)
- 2:40 p.m. EST/PST – “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)
- 5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 7:10 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”
- 9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 11:50 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
Monday, Nov. 4
- 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Alice in Wonderland” (1951) (Disney Animated)
- 4:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)
- 6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)
- 8:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Moana” (Disney Animated)
Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Election Day
- 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Freaky Friday” (2003)
- 2:35 p.m. EST/PST – “The Jungle Book” (2016) (Live Action)
- 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mary Poppins” (1964)
- 8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mary Poppins Returns“
Wednesday, Nov. 6
- 1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Pacifier”
- 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)
- 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Soul” (Disney-Pixar)
- 7:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)
- 9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)
Thursday, Nov. 7
- 1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Rio 2″
- 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “WALL-E” (Disney-Pixar)
- 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 6:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)
- 8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)
Friday, Nov. 8
- 1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Secret Life of Pets 2″
- 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “101 Dalmatians” (1961) (Disney Animated)
- 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Hercules” (Disney Animated)
- 7:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)
- 9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)
Saturday, Nov. 9
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Secret Life of Pets 2″
- 9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Jungle Book” (1967) (Disney Animated)
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “A Bug’s Life” (Disney-Pixar)
- 1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars” (Disney-Pixar)
- 3:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars 2″ (Disney-Pixar)
- 6:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars 3″ (Disney-Pixar)
- 8:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 11:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Casper” (1995)
Sunday, Nov. 10
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Game Plan”
- 9:40 a.m. EST/PST – “Holes”
- 12:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Casper” (1995)
- 2:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Up” (Disney-Pixar)
- 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
- 7:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Inside Out” (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Turning Red” (Disney-Pixar)
- 11:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Meet the Robinsons” (Disney Animated)
Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
- 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Robin Hood” (1973) (Disney Animated)
- 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)
- 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”
- 7:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)
- 9:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)
Tuesday, Nov. 12
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”
- 1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2″
- 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3″
- 5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (2019) (Live Action)
- 7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)
Wednesday, Nov. 13
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2″
- 1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3″
- 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Enchanted”
- 5:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
- 8:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
Thursday, Nov. 14
- 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”
- 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- 5:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Cinderella” (2015) (Live Action)
- 7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Cruella”
Friday, Nov. 15
- 2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Fox and the Hound” (Disney Animated)
- 4:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”
- 6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
Saturday, Nov. 16
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Alice In Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)
- 9:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
- 12:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”
- 2:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 7:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”
- 9:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 11:55 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
Sunday, Nov. 17
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Chicken Little” (Disney Animated)
- 9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Sandlot”
- 11:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Big Hero 6″ (Disney Animated)
- 1:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)
- 3:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)
- 6:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)
- 8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Incredibles 2″ (Disney-Pixar)
- 11:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Lightyear” (Disney-Pixar)
Monday, Nov. 18
- 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Ferdinand”
- 2:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Luca” (Disney-Pixar)
- 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Jumanji: The Next Level”
- 8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Jungle Cruise”
- 12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
Tuesday, Nov. 19
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Pete’s Dragon” (2016) (Live Action)
- 12:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Jumanji: The Next Level”
- 3:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 5:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”
- 8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
Wednesday, Nov. 20
- 12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”
- 2:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: Far From Home“
- 7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Thursday, Nov. 21
- 11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
- 2:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- 5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “National Treasure”
- 8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”
Friday, Nov. 22
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Muppets from Space”
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
- 1:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”
- 4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”
- 8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
Saturday, Nov. 23
- 7:30 a.m. EST/PST – “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
- 10:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Edward Scissorhands”
- 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (2020) (Live Action)
- 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “WALL-E” (Disney-Pixar)
- 5:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Up” (Disney-Pixar)
- 7:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)
- 10:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)
- 12:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Oliver & Company” (Disney Animated)
Sunday, Nov. 24
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age”
- 9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: The Meltdown”
- 11:05 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”
- 1:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Continental Drift”
- 3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Lilo & Stitch” (Disney Animated)
- 5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (Disney Animated)
- 7:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)
- 9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Tangled” (Disney Animated)
- 11:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney Animated)
Monday, Nov. 25
- 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Bambi” (Disney Animated)
- 2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Cinderella” (1950) (Disney Animated)
- 3:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Sleeping Beauty” (1959) (Disney Animated)
- 5:50 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Diaries”
- 8:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”
Tuesday, Nov. 26
- 12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Bride”
- 2:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Pocahontas” (Disney Animated)
- 4:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)
- 6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)
- 8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Brave” (Disney-Pixar)
Wednesday, Nov. 27
- 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Rio 2″
- 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)
- 4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)
- 6:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Moana” (Disney Animated)
- 9:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)
Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)
- 12:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)
- 3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) (Live Action)
- 6:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”
- 8:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
Friday, Nov. 29 – Black Friday
- 10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Jingle All the Way”
- 12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Jingle All the Way 2″
- 2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”
- 4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 6:55 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
Saturday, Nov. 30
- 7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Tooth Fairy”
- 9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”
- 11:05 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2″
- 1:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3″
- 3:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 5:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 7:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Ratatouille” (Disney-Pixar)
- 10:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)
- 12:05 a.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride” (Disney Animated)