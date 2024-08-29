Freeform Shares Full 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule

October is the spookiest time of year, bringing many traditions with it, but none more exciting than the classic Halloween movies and TV-shows.
Spooky Schedule:
- Freeform has announced its full schedule for the network's annual 31 Nights of Halloween event.
- This year’s schedule is filled with Halloween classics and network premieres, ranging from Disney Channel original movies, Disney animated features, blockbusters, and cult-classics.
- Kicking off on October 1st, viewers will be able to look forward to an entire month of tricks and treats.
- Check out a night-by-night breakdown of this year’s Halloween time lineup.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
Wednesday, Oct. 2
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia” – Freeform Premiere
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
Thursday, Oct. 3
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)
Friday, Oct. 4
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella“
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)
Saturday, Oct. 5
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)
9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”
4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023) – World Television Premiere
11:30 p.m EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
Sunday, Oct. 6
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”
10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”
12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2” – World Television Premiere
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
Monday, Oct. 7
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
Tuesday, Oct. 8
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
Wednesday, Oct. 9
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Mansion”
3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)
5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)
7:10 p.m. EDT / PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)
Thursday, Oct. 10
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice” – Pop N’ Knowledge
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”
Friday, Oct. 11
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”
Saturday, Oct. 12
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)
7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)
9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)
9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Something Wicked This Way Comes” – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 13
8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Black Cauldron” (Disney Animated)
10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dumbo” (2019) (Live Action) – Tim Burton Marathon
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”
Monday, Oct. 14
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
5:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)
8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2″ (Disney-Pixar)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Pop N’ Knowledge
6:50 p.m. EDT / PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
Thursday, Oct. 17
11:00 am. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me”
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me 2″
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me 3″
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Muppets From Space” – Freeform Premiere
Friday, Oct. 18
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me”
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)
6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2″
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)
Saturday, Oct. 19
7:30 a.m. EDT / PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”
8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
Sunday, Oct. 20
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”
9:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
11:50 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)
7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”
11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
Monday, Oct. 21
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through The Looking Glass”
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
Tuesday, Oct. 22
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: Far From Home“
7:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Wednesday, Oct. 23
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
Thursday, Oct. 24
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”
Friday, Oct. 25
1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2023) – Season One Marathon
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
Saturday, Oct. 26
8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2″
9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)
12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)
Sunday, Oct. 27
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
Monday, Oct. 28
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2″ (Disney-Pixar)
8:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
Tuesday, Oct. 29
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)
12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
Wednesday, Oct. 30
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)
Thursday, Oct. 31 – HALLOWEEN
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)
4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2″
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)
- Last 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform ranked as a top 5 cable entertainment network among Adults 18-34 (#2) and Adults 18-49 (#5).
Read More Halloween:
- Universal Studios Hollywood Announces “Late Night with Chucky” Live Talk Show for Halloween Horror Nights, Plus a Preview of Speciality Food and Beverage Items
- Spooky Drinks and Treats Coming to Disney Springs This Halloween Season
- Photos: A Post-Apocalyptic Halloween Tribute Store Arrives at Universal Studios Florida