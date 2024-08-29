Freeform Shares Full 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule

by |
Tags: , , , ,

October is the spookiest time of year, bringing many traditions with it, but none more exciting than the classic Halloween movies and TV-shows.

Spooky Schedule:

  • Freeform has announced its full schedule for the network's annual 31 Nights of Halloween event.
  • This year’s schedule is filled with Halloween classics and network premieres, ranging from Disney Channel original movies, Disney animated features, blockbusters, and cult-classics.
  • Kicking off on October 1st, viewers will be able to look forward to an entire month of tricks and treats.
  • Check out a night-by-night breakdown of this year’s Halloween time lineup.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 2

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia” – Freeform Premiere

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Thursday, Oct. 3

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

Friday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023) – World Television Premiere

11:30 p.m EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2” – World Television Premiere

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Monday, Oct. 7

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

Tuesday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 9

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Mansion”

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)

7:10 p.m. EDT / PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice” – Pop N’ Knowledge

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

Friday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT  – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Something Wicked This Way Comes” – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 13

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Black Cauldron” (Disney Animated)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dumbo” (2019) (Live Action) – Tim Burton Marathon

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2″ (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Pop N’ Knowledge

6:50 p.m. EDT / PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 am. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me 2″

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me 3″

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Muppets From Space” – Freeform Premiere

Friday, Oct. 18

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2″

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:30 a.m. EDT / PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

9:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:50 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through The Looking Glass”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Tuesday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: Far From Home

7:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Wednesday, Oct. 23

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

Thursday, Oct. 24

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

Friday, Oct. 25

1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2023) – Season One Marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

Saturday, Oct. 26

8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2″

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

Monday, Oct. 28

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2″ (Disney-Pixar)

8:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Tuesday, Oct. 29

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 30

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

Thursday, Oct. 31 – HALLOWEEN

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2″

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

  • Last 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform ranked as a top 5 cable entertainment network among Adults 18-34 (#2) and Adults 18-49 (#5).

Read More Halloween:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber