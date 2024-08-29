Universal Studios Hollywood Announces “Late Night with Chucky” Live Talk Show for Halloween Horror Nights, Plus a Preview of Speciality Food and Beverage Items

The maniacal living doll Chucky is set to get his own talk show at Halloween Horror Nights this year, revealed alongside the food menus for the Universal Studios Hollywood event.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights from Thursday, September 5th through Sunday, November 3rd, 2024.

Chucky will be making a return to the event this year for an all-new live talk show located in the DreamWorks Theatre.

In the show, the notorious doll will infuse his self-deprecating sense of humor in a bid to take over Late Night. Guests will be invited to submit questions for Chucky to answer via a QR code available in the lobby of the theatre, but if this temperamental host doesn’t appreciate the question, guests may end up like his production team who have been eliminated from their position… permanently.

Additionally, the park has shared a sampling of the specialty food and beverage items that guests can expect at this year’s event.

The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy Bar (located in Lower Lot by Jurassic World—The Ride)

Saw Blade Flatbread (Short Rib) – braised short rib, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, spicy tomato sauce and ranch drizzle

Saw Blade Flatbread (Mushroom) – mushrooms, roasted tomato, mozzarella cheese, green pepper, crispy onion and spicy tomato sauce

Too Late – tequila, raspberry puree and peach and lime juice garnished with a grenadine-filled syringe and red light up cube

Out of Time – cola, raspberry and ginger syrup and a red light up cube, topped with strawberry heart jellies

How Do I Make you Love Me? – rum, peach and passion fruit puree and lemonade served with an orange light up cube and dark chocolate butterfly

Is There Someone Else? – vodka, blue curaçao, lime juice and Sprite soda garnished with a multicolor light up cube and a gummy eyeball

Chucky’s Dive Bar (located behind Animation Studio Store)

Cult of Chucky – spicy tamarind vodka, strawberry syrup, lemon juice and club soda with a chamoy and tajin, topped with chamoy gummy bears

Friend Till the End – tequila, Sprite soda, blue curaçao, lime juice and orange popping pearls with an orange sugar rim and a rainbow lollipop

Chucky’s Got Jokes – bourbon, amaretto, corn simple syrup, lime juice and ginger beer topped with chamoy drizzled corn and cinnamon powder

​​

City Snacks featuring “A Quiet Place” (located in Upper Lot)

Wooden Board Éclair – dark chocolate mousse filled éclair dripped in chocolate ganache

Abbot’s Corn Chowder – creamy stew with shrimp, corn, vegetables and cornbread croutons

Dia de Los Muertos (located in Universal Plaza)

Carne Asada Nachos – fried corn tortilla chips topped with carne asada, pico de gallo, queso fresco and guacamole

Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce – corn tortilla tacos with birria de res served with onions, cilantro and red consomé sauce

Pineapple Spears – pineapple spears with chamoy

Esquites – Corn off the Cob – corn sliced off the cob topped with grated cotija cheese, cilantro and tajin

Nachos Muertos – cinnamon sugar chips, strawberry topping, oreo bits, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

El Cadejo Mangorita – tequila, triple sec, mango puree, lime juice and margarita mix served with chamoy, tajin and a dried chili covered mango

Muerte Michelada – Modelo beer, michelada mix, jalapeno syrup, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce garnished with chamoy, tajin and a lime wedge

El Charro – spicy tamarind vodka, pickle brine, margarita mix and triple sec served with chamoy, tajin and a chocolate dipped pickle spear

Horror-Chata – rum, horchata, banana syrup served with whipped cream and dried banana chips

Spicy Strawberry Vodka Margarita – spicy tamarind vodka, strawberry syrup, lemon juice served with chamoy, tajin and a tamarind straw

Piña Margarita – reposado, cucumber jalapeno tequila, triple sec, agave syrup, lemon juice, pineapple juice garnished with a chamoy drizzled pineapple spear

Monster Eats (located in Lower Lot)

Into the Fog Fish ‘n Chips – crispy beer battered cod nuggets with tartar sauce and chips

The Fiery Bite Corn Dog – spicy Korean-style corn dog with spicy ketchup and chips

She-Wolf Midnight Delight Cheesecake – fried cheesecake dusted with powdered sugar and strawberry claw marks

The Bride’s Cookie – black and white cookie

Leatherface’s BBQ (located in Lower Lot)

Pam’s Brisket Sandwich – smoked brisket sandwich with Coca-Cola BBQ sauce and creamy coleslaw served with a side of potato salad and BBQ baked beans

Franklin’s BBQ Ribs – Coca-Cola BBQ ribs served with a side of potato salad and BBQ baked beans

Drayton’s Chili Cheese Dog – all-beef hot dog topped with chili and cheddar cheese and served with a side of potato salad

Grandpa’s Porch Pounder – vodka, mezcal, passion fruit puree, Sprite soda, citrus sour and grenadine topped with bloody bone candy

Halloween Horror Nights begins Thursday, September 5th at Universal Studios Hollywood. Find out more about this year’s event by pursuing our USH HNN tag.