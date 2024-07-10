Wayne Brady Shares His Truth in the Trailer for Freeform’s “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix”

Wayne Brady is ready to share his truth with the world in the trailer for his new reality series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, premiering later this month on Freeform.

What’s Happening:

Everyone knows Wayne Brady — actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation — but there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when such an iconic entertainer peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life?

In Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, Brady has turned the term “modern family” on its head. He’s still best friends with his ex-wife, soulmate and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Together, they co-parent their 21-year-old daughter, student and aspiring artist Maile Brady, as well as run their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative (Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ). Jason Fordham, Mandie’s life partner since 2009, handles the family’s cinematography and post-production, and Mandie and Jason have an almost 3-year-old son, Sundance-Isamu.

With Brady at a sudden crossroads in his life, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix offers an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life, revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding. People see their social media posts — from vacations to dancing in TikToks — but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun? Their real life is not always as easy and as simple as it seems.

offers an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life, revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding. People see their social media posts — from vacations to dancing in TikToks — but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun? Their real life is not always as easy and as simple as it seems. Wayne Brady: The Family Remix will premiere Wednesday, July 24th, at 10:00 p.m. EDT on Freeform, streaming the next day on Hulu