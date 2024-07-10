Wayne Brady Shares His Truth in the Trailer for Freeform’s “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix”

Wayne Brady is ready to share his truth with the world in the trailer for his new reality series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, premiering later this month on Freeform.
- Everyone knows Wayne Brady — actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation — but there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when such an iconic entertainer peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life?
- In Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, Brady has turned the term “modern family” on its head. He’s still best friends with his ex-wife, soulmate and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Together, they co-parent their 21-year-old daughter, student and aspiring artist Maile Brady, as well as run their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative (Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ). Jason Fordham, Mandie’s life partner since 2009, handles the family’s cinematography and post-production, and Mandie and Jason have an almost 3-year-old son, Sundance-Isamu.
- With Brady at a sudden crossroads in his life, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix offers an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life, revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding. People see their social media posts — from vacations to dancing in TikToks — but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun? Their real life is not always as easy and as simple as it seems.
- Wayne Brady: The Family Remix will premiere Wednesday, July 24th, at 10:00 p.m. EDT on Freeform, streaming the next day on Hulu.
